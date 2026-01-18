18 January 2026,

Sunday

Cricket News

India Qualifies for Super-6 with Second Consecutive Win in U19 World Cup, Check Other Teams' Standings

In the 7th match of the U19 World Cup 2026, India registered an 18-run victory against Bangladesh on Saturday based on the Duckworth-Lewis method. With their second consecutive win, India has qualified for the Super-6, topping Group A.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

U19 World Cup Points Table Update

Image: IANS

India secured an 18-run victory over Bangladesh in the 7th match of the U19 World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo on Saturday, decided by the Duckworth-Lewis method. In the rain-affected match, India, batting first, scored 238 runs thanks to half-centuries from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu. Bangladesh was set a revised target of 165 runs in 29 overs but was bowled out for 146 in 28.3 overs. With their second consecutive win, India has qualified for the Super-6 stage, topping Group A.

Suryavanshi Scores 72 Runs

Bangladesh won the toss and invited the Indian team to bat first. India lost two wickets for just 12 runs. Following this, Vihaan Malhotra and Vaibhav Suryavanshi formed a 41-run partnership for the third wicket. Suryavanshi then partnered with Abhigyan Kundu for a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking the team's score to 115. Vaibhav was dismissed after scoring 72 runs off 67 balls, with the help of 3 sixes and 6 fours, after which Kundu took charge.

Kundu Plays an 80-Run Innings

By the end of 39 overs, the Indian team had lost 6 wickets for 192 runs. Meanwhile, rain interrupted play again. When the match resumed, overs were reduced by one each. However, Team India was eventually bowled out in 48.4 overs. Kundu scored 80 runs off 112 balls, including 3 sixes and 4 fours. From the opposition, Al Fahad took 5 wickets for 38 runs, while Iqbal Hossain and Azizul Haque Tamim took 2 wickets each.

Revised Target of 165 in 29 Overs Due to Rain

Chasing the target, the Bangladeshi team suffered an early blow with the wicket of Jawad Abbrar (5) on the fourth ball. Rifat Beg and captain Azizul Haque Tamim then steadied the innings with a 56-run partnership. Bangladesh had reached 90 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 17.2 overs when rain stopped play once more. Upon resumption, Bangladesh was given a revised target of 165 runs in 29 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

In response, the Bangladeshi team was all out for 146 in 28.3 overs. Tamim played a valiant innings of 51 runs off 72 balls, with 1 six and 4 fours, but could not guide his team to victory. For India, Vihaan Malhotra was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets for 14 runs in 4 overs, while Khilan Patel took 2 wickets.

Points Table Situation

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 12:13 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / India Qualifies for Super-6 with Second Consecutive Win in U19 World Cup, Check Other Teams' Standings

