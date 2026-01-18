India Qualifies for Super-6 with Second Consecutive Win in U19 World Cup, Check Other Teams' Standings

Bangladesh won the toss and invited the Indian team to bat first. India lost two wickets for just 12 runs. Following this, Vihaan Malhotra and Vaibhav Suryavanshi formed a 41-run partnership for the third wicket. Suryavanshi then partnered with Abhigyan Kundu for a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking the team's score to 115. Vaibhav was dismissed after scoring 72 runs off 67 balls, with the help of 3 sixes and 6 fours, after which Kundu took charge.