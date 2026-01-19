Virat Kohli Creates History Again, Shatters Multiple Records in One Go Along with Sachin Tendulkar's Milestone

Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a century in the third ODI against New Zealand. (Photo source: IANS)
Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record: Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century in the decisive ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday. This is Kohli's 85th century in his international career, and his 54th in the ODI format. Although Kohli could not lead India to victory with his century, he broke several records, including a major one held by Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the 'God of Cricket'. Let's take a look at these records.
Virat Kohli played a 124-run innings off 108 balls against New Zealand in the third ODI, with the help of 10 fours and three sixes. This is his first century in Indore, and it came at the 35th ground. In this regard, Virat has broken the record of Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin had scored centuries on 34 different grounds worldwide.
35 – Virat Kohli*
34 – Sachin Tendulkar
26 – Rohit Sharma
21 – Ricky Ponting
21 – Hashim Amla
21 – AB de Villiers
This is Virat's 10th century against New Zealand across all formats, and with this century, he has become the player with the most centuries against this team. In this regard, he has surpassed Jacques Kallis, Joe Root, and Sachin Tendulkar.
Most Centuries Against New Zealand (All Formats)
10 – Virat Kohli (73 innings)*
9 – Jacques Kallis (76 innings)
9 – Joe Root (71 innings)
9 – Sachin Tendulkar (80 innings)
Virat Kohli is considered a 'chase master'. His every big innings is considered a guarantee of India's victory, but sometimes even Virat's centuries have not been enough for India to win. The century scored in Indore is the ninth such century of Virat's career where the Indian team has faced defeat.
14 – Sachin Tendulkar
11 – Chris Gayle
9 – Brendon Taylor
9 – Virat Kohli*
