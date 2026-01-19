19 January 2026,

Monday

Cricket News

Virat Kohli Creates History Again, Shatters Multiple Records in One Go Along with Sachin Tendulkar's Milestone

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar Record: Although the Indian team faced defeat in the last ODI against New Zealand, Virat Kohli scored a century and set many records to his name. With a century in this match, he has also shattered a major record of Sachin Tendulkar.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Virat kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record

Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a century in the third ODI against New Zealand. (Photo source: IANS)

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record: Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century in the decisive ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday. This is Kohli's 85th century in his international career, and his 54th in the ODI format. Although Kohli could not lead India to victory with his century, he broke several records, including a major one held by Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the 'God of Cricket'. Let's take a look at these records.

Becomes World's No. 1 Batsman, Surpassing Sachin

Virat Kohli played a 124-run innings off 108 balls against New Zealand in the third ODI, with the help of 10 fours and three sixes. This is his first century in Indore, and it came at the 35th ground. In this regard, Virat has broken the record of Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin had scored centuries on 34 different grounds worldwide.

Most Centuries on Different Grounds (ODIs)

35 – Virat Kohli*
34 – Sachin Tendulkar
26 – Rohit Sharma
21 – Ricky Ponting
21 – Hashim Amla
21 – AB de Villiers

Also Surpasses Jacques Kallis, Joe Root, and Tendulkar

This is Virat's 10th century against New Zealand across all formats, and with this century, he has become the player with the most centuries against this team. In this regard, he has surpassed Jacques Kallis, Joe Root, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Most Centuries Against New Zealand (All Formats)

10 – Virat Kohli (73 innings)*
9 – Jacques Kallis (76 innings)
9 – Joe Root (71 innings)
9 – Sachin Tendulkar (80 innings)

9th Century in a Losing Cause

Virat Kohli is considered a 'chase master'. His every big innings is considered a guarantee of India's victory, but sometimes even Virat's centuries have not been enough for India to win. The century scored in Indore is the ninth such century of Virat's career where the Indian team has faced defeat.

Most ODI Centuries in a Losing Cause

14 – Sachin Tendulkar
11 – Chris Gayle
9 – Brendon Taylor
9 – Virat Kohli*

News / Sports / Cricket News / Virat Kohli Creates History Again, Shatters Multiple Records in One Go Along with Sachin Tendulkar's Milestone

