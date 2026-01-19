Virat Kohli Creates History Again, Shatters Multiple Records in One Go Along with Sachin Tendulkar's Milestone

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record: Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century in the decisive ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday. This is Kohli's 85th century in his international career, and his 54th in the ODI format. Although Kohli could not lead India to victory with his century, he broke several records, including a major one held by Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the 'God of Cricket'. Let's take a look at these records.