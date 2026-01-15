15 January 2026,

Thursday

Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill lashes out after India lose second ODI to New Zealand, know who he blamed

India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 15, 2026

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights: New Zealand secured a commanding seven-wicket victory against India in the second ODI, thanks to a century from Daryl Mitchell. This win levels the three-match series at 1-1. Following the defeat, Indian captain Shubman Gill appeared extremely disappointed. He attributed the loss to his bowlers, who failed to take wickets in the middle overs, allowing a significant partnership to develop between Young and Mitchell. He also cited fielding errors as a contributing factor to the loss.

'If you don't take wickets in the middle overs...'

Speaking after the match, Shubman Gill stated, "We couldn't take any wickets in the middle overs. When you have five fielders inside the circle and you don't take wickets in the middle overs, it becomes very difficult. Even if we had scored 15-20 more runs, if you don't take wickets in the middle overs, it's very hard to defend the target."

'We put up a good target on the board'

Regarding India's batting innings, he commented, "On a wicket like this, once a partnership develops, the set batter needs to score big because it's not easy for a new batter to score freely. However, in the end, we put up a good target on the board."

'The ball was doing something in the first 10-15 overs'

He further added, "We bowled very well in the first 10 overs. With the start we got, we were trying to put them under pressure, but I think they batted very well in the middle overs. In the first 10-15 overs when we bowled, the ball was doing a bit. But, I think after 20-25 overs, the wicket probably settled down a bit. I think we could have been a bit braver while bowling in the middle overs. We could have taken a few more chances."

'If you don't convert your chances...'

Addressing the fielding errors, he said, "We dropped a few chances in the last match as well. This is something that we always try to improve, especially with this team, in the fielding. This is an area we continually strive to improve. If you don't convert your chances, it always costs you in this format."

Related Topics

india vs new zealand 2026

Published on:

15 Jan 2026 08:48 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill lashes out after India lose second ODI to New Zealand, know who he blamed

