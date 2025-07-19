IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch the Big Match on July 20

On Sunday, July 20th, the mega-clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions will take place. Let's find out when and where you can watch this epic encounter.
The India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be played on Sunday, July 20th, at 9 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be available on Star Sports. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app.
Yuvraj Singh (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddharth Kaul, Gurkeerat Mann.
Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Amir Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir.