Cricket News

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch the Big Match on July 20

The India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be played on Sunday, July 20th, at 9 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan: Scenes from the India-Pakistan match in the WCL (Photo Source: X@/WCL)

On Sunday, July 20th, the mega-clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions will take place. Let's find out when and where you can watch this epic encounter.

When and Where Will the India vs Pakistan Match in the World Championship of Legends 2025 Be Played?

The India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be played on Sunday, July 20th, at 9 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Where Can I Watch the India vs Pakistan Match in the World Championship of Legends 2025?

The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be available on Star Sports. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app.

India Team

Yuvraj Singh (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddharth Kaul, Gurkeerat Mann.

Pakistan Team

Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Amir Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir.

