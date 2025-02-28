IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues

However, Team India and Pakistan are scheduled for another clash in September this year. This time, Suryakumar Yadav, not Rohit Sharma, will captain Team India. The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in September in the T20 format. India has been awarded the hosting rights, but the BCCI might relinquish them in favour of Sri Lanka or the UAE.

Tournament to be played in September This means India and Pakistan will clash again in September. In the previous T20 Asia Cup, the Indian team was eliminated from the Super Four stage, leading to a final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, where Sri Lanka’s victory surprised cricket fans. This year’s Asia Cup will again be in the T20 format, in anticipation of the 2026 T20 World Cup. According to Asian Cricket Council rules, if an Asia Cup is held before a World Cup, it will be in the same format as the World Cup.

The Asia Cup was held in the T20 format before the 2022 T20 World Cup, which Sri Lanka won. Before the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Asia Cup was played in the 50-over format, with India emerging victorious. Therefore, the Asia Cup 2025 will be a T20 tournament, as the 2026 World Cup will be held in India in the T20 format.