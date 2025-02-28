scriptIND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues | IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues

India vs Pakistan: Although Pakistan’s team is out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, there will still be more matches between the Indian and Pakistani teams this year.

BharatFeb 28, 2025 / 11:42 am

Patrika Desk

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025
India vs Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup 2025: While India and Pakistan have already clashed in the ICC Champions Trophy, with Rohit Sharma and company defeating Rizwan’s team, Pakistan has been eliminated from the tournament, securing India’s place in the semi-finals.
However, Team India and Pakistan are scheduled for another clash in September this year. This time, Suryakumar Yadav, not Rohit Sharma, will captain Team India. The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in September in the T20 format. India has been awarded the hosting rights, but the BCCI might relinquish them in favour of Sri Lanka or the UAE.

Tournament to be played in September

This means India and Pakistan will clash again in September. In the previous T20 Asia Cup, the Indian team was eliminated from the Super Four stage, leading to a final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, where Sri Lanka’s victory surprised cricket fans. This year’s Asia Cup will again be in the T20 format, in anticipation of the 2026 T20 World Cup. According to Asian Cricket Council rules, if an Asia Cup is held before a World Cup, it will be in the same format as the World Cup.
The Asia Cup was held in the T20 format before the 2022 T20 World Cup, which Sri Lanka won. Before the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Asia Cup was played in the 50-over format, with India emerging victorious. Therefore, the Asia Cup 2025 will be a T20 tournament, as the 2026 World Cup will be held in India in the T20 format.

Three India-Pakistan clashes!

This sets the stage for another India-Pakistan showdown. Although the venue is yet to be decided, it’s certain that the two teams will meet this year. If both teams perform well, they could face each other three times: once in the group stage (a common occurrence in recent ACC and ICC tournaments), potentially again in the Super Four stage, and finally, if both reach the top two, in the final. Thus, India and Pakistan could clash three times in the Asia Cup 2025.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Earthquake Shakes Four Nations: India, Pakistan, Nepal and Tibet

National News

Earthquake Shakes Four Nations: India, Pakistan, Nepal and Tibet

in 47 minutes

Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

Crime

Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

in 4 hours

Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

UP News

Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

10 hours ago

MP weather: Western disturbance may hit on March 2, rain alert in 7 districts

Special

MP weather: Western disturbance may hit on March 2, rain alert in 7 districts

in 3 hours

Latest Cricket News

India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

Sports

India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

in 2 hours

Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

Sports

Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

in 1 hour

Security Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory

Sports

Security Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory

19 hours ago

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

Cricket News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

23 hours ago

Trending Sports News

IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues

क्रिकेट

IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues

in 4 hours

India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

खेल

India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

in 2 hours

Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

खेल

Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

in 1 hour

Security Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory

खेल

Security Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory

19 hours ago

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

क्रिकेट

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain Threat Looms Over Rawalpindi Match

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.