IND vs SA 1st Test Highlights: South Africa win on Indian soil after 15 years, defeat Team India by 30 runs

(Photo - EspncricInfo)
India vs South Africa 1st Kolkata Highlights: South Africa has created history by registering a spectacular victory in the Kolkata Test. In this match played at Eden Gardens, South Africa set a target of 124 runs for India, thanks to captain Temba Bavuma's gritty half-century. However, India could not achieve this target and lost the match by 30 runs.
With this victory, the visiting team has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Now South Africa cannot lose the series under any circumstances. The last time they drew a series in India was 15 years ago, while they won a series in India 25 years ago in 1999-2000. In such a situation, they now have a golden opportunity to win the series once again.
South Africa has won a Test match on Indian soil after 15 years. They last defeated India by an innings and 6 runs in Nagpur in February 2010. This was the series which South Africa last drew in India.
In this match, South Africa decided to bat first after winning the toss. South Africa scored 159 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Indian team was all out for 189 runs. India took a 30-run lead in the first innings. In reply, South Africa scored 153 runs in the second innings and set a target of 124 runs for India. It was not easy to achieve this target on Kolkata's turning pitch. India's batting in the second innings was very poor, and the team was all out for 93 runs in the second session itself.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending