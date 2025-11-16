IND vs SA 1st Test Highlights: South Africa win on Indian soil after 15 years, defeat Team India by 30 runs

In this match, South Africa decided to bat first after winning the toss. South Africa scored 159 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Indian team was all out for 189 runs. India took a 30-run lead in the first innings. In reply, South Africa scored 153 runs in the second innings and set a target of 124 runs for India. It was not easy to achieve this target on Kolkata's turning pitch. India's batting in the second innings was very poor, and the team was all out for 93 runs in the second session itself.