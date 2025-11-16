Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

IND vs SA 1st Test Highlights: South Africa win on Indian soil after 15 years, defeat Team India by 30 runs

South Africa's second innings was all out for 153 runs, taking a lead of 123 runs and setting India a target of 124 runs. India's batting in the second innings was extremely poor, and the team was all out for 93 runs in the second session itself. With this victory, the visiting team has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

India vs South Africa

(Photo - EspncricInfo)

India vs South Africa 1st Kolkata Highlights: South Africa has created history by registering a spectacular victory in the Kolkata Test. In this match played at Eden Gardens, South Africa set a target of 124 runs for India, thanks to captain Temba Bavuma's gritty half-century. However, India could not achieve this target and lost the match by 30 runs.

South Africa Creates History

With this victory, the visiting team has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Now South Africa cannot lose the series under any circumstances. The last time they drew a series in India was 15 years ago, while they won a series in India 25 years ago in 1999-2000. In such a situation, they now have a golden opportunity to win the series once again.

Last Victory Recorded in Nagpur

South Africa has won a Test match on Indian soil after 15 years. They last defeated India by an innings and 6 runs in Nagpur in February 2010. This was the series which South Africa last drew in India.

How South Africa Outplayed India

In this match, South Africa decided to bat first after winning the toss. South Africa scored 159 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Indian team was all out for 189 runs. India took a 30-run lead in the first innings. In reply, South Africa scored 153 runs in the second innings and set a target of 124 runs for India. It was not easy to achieve this target on Kolkata's turning pitch. India's batting in the second innings was very poor, and the team was all out for 93 runs in the second session itself.

Published on:

16 Nov 2025 03:25 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs SA 1st Test Highlights: South Africa win on Indian soil after 15 years, defeat Team India by 30 runs

