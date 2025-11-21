IND vs SA 2nd Test Guwahati Pitch Report: Fast Bowlers to Benefit from Half-Hour Early Start

This will be the first time a Test match will be played in the Northeast. Barsapara Stadium, which will host the Test cricket, will become India's 30th ground. Due to India having a single time zone, daily routines here start much earlier than usual. In such a scenario, the match will also begin half an hour earlier than the usual time. Ranji Trophy matches in the Northeast are typically started at 8:15 AM because the day ends early here. Therefore, the India-South Africa encounter will commence at 9 AM.