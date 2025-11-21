IND vs SA 2nd Test weather report: Rain may play spoilsport in Guwahati

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. (File photo – X/ACBofficials)
IND vs SA 2nd Test Weather Report: Following a poor start to the series in Kolkata, the Indian team has now reached Guwahati for the second Test. They will face South Africa once again from Saturday, November 22. Both teams are intensely practising to win this match. The Proteas will be looking to end a 25-year winless streak by winning this match. Meanwhile, the Indian team will aim to level the series. In such a scenario, cricket fans can expect a tough contest. However, there is also a possibility of rain during this match. Will the weather impact this crucial game? Let's take a look at the weather forecast in Guwahati during the match.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 25% chance of rain in Guwahati on the first day of the match, Saturday, November 22. Therefore, some overs might be lost on the first day. The Meteorological Department has also predicted a 25% chance of rain on the second day. However, the weather is expected to be clear for the last three days. Thus, while some overs might be lost to rain on the first two days, the match is expected to be completed with clear weather for the next three days.
During the Guwahati Test, clouds are expected to move across the sky in Guwahati. The minimum temperature could be 14 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature could reach 28 degrees Celsius.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Akash Deep.
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (Captain), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (Wicketkeeper), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, and Lungi Ngidi.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending