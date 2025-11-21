IND vs SA 2nd Test weather report: Rain may play spoilsport in Guwahati

According to AccuWeather, there is a 25% chance of rain in Guwahati on the first day of the match, Saturday, November 22. Therefore, some overs might be lost on the first day. The Meteorological Department has also predicted a 25% chance of rain on the second day. However, the weather is expected to be clear for the last three days. Thus, while some overs might be lost to rain on the first two days, the match is expected to be completed with clear weather for the next three days.