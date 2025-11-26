Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

IND vs SA: India hasn't batted 100 overs in the 4th innings in 25 years… Will history be made today or will it be a clean sweep?

South Africa has set a massive target of 548 runs for India and has also taken two Indian wickets for just 27 runs in the second innings. South Africa has completely dominated India throughout this entire match.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 26, 2025

Team India at Manchester (Photo Credit- IANS)

Indian batsman taking a run (Photo Credit – IANS)

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: The second and final match of the two-match Test series between India and South Africa is being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India is on the back foot in this match and needs to score 522 more runs on the final day to win. Meanwhile, South Africa needs only 8 wickets.

South Africa Completely Dominating India

South Africa has set a huge target of 548 runs for India and has also taken two Indian wickets for just 27 runs in the second innings. South Africa has been completely dominant over India throughout this contest. In the history of cricket in the 21st century, the Indian team has batted for more than 100 overs in the fourth innings of a match only once. They have never done this at home.

India Batted Over 100 Overs in Fourth Innings in Australia

In a match played in January 2021 against Australia, the Indian team faced 131 overs in the fourth innings, scoring 334 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. The Indian team, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, managed to draw the match played in Sydney. Now, the Indian team will have to play a similar brilliant innings against South Africa in Guwahati.

Never Batted 100 Overs in Fourth Innings in India

Since the year 2000, i.e., for 25 years, India's longest fourth-innings batting in a home match was in 2008. The team played 98.3 overs against England in Chennai in 2008 and won the match, while they batted for 97 overs against England in Ahmedabad in 2001 and drew the match.

In 2005, in Bengaluru against Pakistan, India lost the match despite batting for 90 overs. In 2004, on the same ground against Australia, the team had to face defeat despite battling for 87.4 overs. In 2011, in New Delhi against the West Indies, India registered a brilliant victory after batting for 80.4 overs.

No Target Over 400 Has Ever Been Chased

No team has ever successfully chased a target of over 400 to win a Test match in Asia. In 2021, the West Indies achieved victory against Bangladesh in Chattogram by scoring 395 runs. India's highest fourth-innings score in India is against England in December 2008. India won that match by scoring 387 runs.

This is only the second time that India has been set a target of over 500 runs in a home Test. Previously, Australia had set India a target of 543 runs to win in Nagpur in October 2004. The Indian team had to face a defeat by 342 runs in that match.

Related Topics

India vs South Africa Test Series 2025

Updated on:

26 Nov 2025 08:34 am

Published on:

26 Nov 2025 08:33 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs SA: India hasn't batted 100 overs in the 4th innings in 25 years… Will history be made today or will it be a clean sweep?

Big News

Cricket News

Sports

