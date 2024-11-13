IND vs SA: India’s only match in Centurion saw Klassen’s assault and a humiliating defeat

Total T20 matches: 29
India wins: 16
South Africa wins: 12
Draws: 1 Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian team had scored 188 runs for 4 wickets in that match. For India, Manish Pandey had played a brilliant innings of 79 runs in 48 balls. Apart from him, wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni had also played a crucial innings of 52 runs in 28 balls.
Total T20 matches: 17
Won: 11
Lost: 5
Draws: 1 In response, the South African team had achieved the target in just 18.4 overs, losing 4 wickets. Apart from Klassen, South African captain JP Duminy had also scored 64 runs. Although most players of that series have now retired, three players – Klassen, David Miller, and Reeza Hendricks – are still part of the team. Therefore, South Africa could once again dominate on this ground.