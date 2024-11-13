IND vs SA: India’s only match in Centurion saw Klassen’s assault and a humiliating defeat

In Centurion, India has played only one match against South Africa. This match was played in February 2018. In this match, South Africa defeated India by six wickets. In that match, South African wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klassen had torn apart the Indian bowlers, playing a stormy innings of 69 runs in 30 balls. Klassen was declared the Player of the Match for his innings.

India-South Africa Head-to-Head in T20

Total T20 matches: 29

India wins: 16

South Africa wins: 12

Draws: 1 Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian team had scored 188 runs for 4 wickets in that match. For India, Manish Pandey had played a brilliant innings of 79 runs in 48 balls. Apart from him, wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni had also played a crucial innings of 52 runs in 28 balls.

India’s T20 Record in Africa

Total T20 matches: 17

Won: 11

Lost: 5

Draws: 1 In response, the South African team had achieved the target in just 18.4 overs, losing 4 wickets. Apart from Klassen, South African captain JP Duminy had also scored 64 runs. Although most players of that series have now retired, three players – Klassen, David Miller, and Reeza Hendricks – are still part of the team. Therefore, South Africa could once again dominate on this ground.