IND vs SA: India’s Record in Ranchi Not Impressive

India’s record in Ranchi has not been very strong. (Photo: BCCI)
India vs South Africa ODI Series: After a crushing 2-0 defeat in the Test series, the Indian team is now set to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa. The first match of this series will be played tomorrow, i.e., November 30, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The Indian team will try to overcome the shameful defeat in the Test series by winning this match. However, the Indian team's record in Ranchi is not particularly impressive.
Team India has played 6 ODI matches at the Ranchi stadium so far. India has won three of these matches and faced defeat in two. One match ended in a draw. Surprisingly, India has won only one match here in the last three encounters. India has been defeated in Ranchi by New Zealand and Australia.
The Indian team played its first ODI match here in 2013. India registered a victory then by defeating England by seven wickets. A match against Australia in 2013 was abandoned. India defeated Sri Lanka here in 2014. After this, New Zealand defeated India by 19 runs in 2016. Australia registered a victory against India by 32 runs in 2019.
India played its last match here in 2022, and this match was against South Africa itself. India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in that encounter. In that match, South Africa scored 278 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs after batting first. In reply, India achieved this target in 45.5 overs, losing three wickets. Shreyas Iyer scored a brilliant century in this match. He played a knock of 113 runs off 111 balls.
