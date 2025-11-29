IND vs SA: India’s Record in Ranchi Not Impressive

India vs South Africa ODI Series: After a crushing 2-0 defeat in the Test series, the Indian team is now set to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa. The first match of this series will be played tomorrow, i.e., November 30, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The Indian team will try to overcome the shameful defeat in the Test series by winning this match. However, the Indian team's record in Ranchi is not particularly impressive.