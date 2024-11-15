scriptIND vs SA Live Streaming: Know where to watch final T20 for free | IND vs SA Live Streaming: Know where to watch final T20 for free | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Know where to watch final T20 for free

The broadcasting rights for the India vs South Africa T20 series are held by the Sports18 network.

Nov 15, 2024 / 09:37 am

Patrika Desk

The fourth and final match of the four-match T20 series between South Africa and India will be played today. South Africa will be looking to win this final match at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg, after losing two out of the three matches in the series. India has won two matches, while South Africa has won one. If South Africa loses this match, India will win the series 3-1. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter. Let’s find out how you can watch this match for free.
When will the fourth T20 match between India and South Africa be played?

The fourth T20 match between India and South Africa will be played on Friday, 15th November.

Where will the fourth T20 match between India and South Africa be played?
The fourth T20 match between India and South Africa will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg.

When will the fourth T20 match between India and South Africa start?

The fourth T20 match between India and South Africa will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa T20 series matches?

The broadcasting rights for the India vs South Africa T20 series are held by the Sports 18 network. You can watch this match on various Sports 18 channels with commentary in Hindi, English, and other regional languages.
How can I watch the live match on my phone or laptop?

The live streaming of this match in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

How can I watch the live match for free?
The match will be broadcast on the Jio Cinema app. You do not need to pay any fees to watch the live match on this app. You can install the Jio Cinema app on your phone and watch the match for free.

