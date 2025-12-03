Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Ind vs SA: Raipur pitch report hints at low scoring contest, pacers set to benefit

IND vs SA: Raipur's ground is India's third-largest ground. In such a situation, hitting boundaries here is not easy. The pitch here helps fast bowlers more than spinners.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

ChatGPT said: Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium (Photo: BCCI/X)

India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI Raipur Pitch Report: The second match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will be played today. The Indian team will aim to seal the series by winning this match to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. South Africa, on the other hand, will be looking to level the series.

What will the Raipur pitch be like

Only one match has been played so far at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. This match was played between India and New Zealand three years ago, in which Team India bundled out the Kiwi team for 108. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the new ball. This is India's third largest stadium, and fast bowlers get help here. The boundaries of the ground are very long, so big shots will not be easy to hit, and players will have to run for their runs.

Raipur's weather and air quality

The weather in Raipur is expected to be pleasant during the match. The day's temperature will be between 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, which will drop to 12 degrees Celsius by evening. There is no chance of rain on Wednesday, although clouds will be present up to about 39%. However, like many parts of India, the AQI here is also estimated to be in the poor category.

When, where, and how to watch this match

The broadcast rights for South Africa's tour of India are with the Star Sports Network. You can watch this match on various Star Sports channels with commentary in Hindi, English, and other regional languages of the country. Additionally, live streaming of this series can be watched on the Jio Hotstar app in India.

Probable Playing 11 of both teams

India – KL Rahul (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa – Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Bartman

```

