Ind vs SA: Raipur pitch report hints at low scoring contest, pacers set to benefit

Only one match has been played so far at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. This match was played between India and New Zealand three years ago, in which Team India bundled out the Kiwi team for 108. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the new ball. This is India's third largest stadium, and fast bowlers get help here. The boundaries of the ground are very long, so big shots will not be easy to hit, and players will have to run for their runs.