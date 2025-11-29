IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma close to big record, 98 in Ranchi will place him in Sachin, Dravid and Kohli club

Rohit Sharma Record in World Cricket: Former Indian captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma is once again ready to create a stir on the field. In the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on November 30, 2025, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Rohit will not only strengthen the team with his aggressive batting but can also achieve a historic record. If Rohit scores 98 runs in the first match of this series, he will complete 20,000 international runs. He will be the 14th batsman in the world to achieve this milestone.