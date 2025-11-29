IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma close to big record, 98 in Ranchi will place him in Sachin, Dravid and Kohli club

Former India captain Rohit Sharma. (Photo source: BCCI)
Rohit Sharma Record in World Cricket: Former Indian captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma is once again ready to create a stir on the field. In the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on November 30, 2025, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Rohit will not only strengthen the team with his aggressive batting but can also achieve a historic record. If Rohit scores 98 runs in the first match of this series, he will complete 20,000 international runs. He will be the 14th batsman in the world to achieve this milestone.
So far, only three batsmen from India have completed 20,000 international runs. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, former captain Virat Kohli, and great batsman Rahul Dravid have registered their names in this list. Rohit Sharma, with 19902 runs, is currently ranked 14th in the world for most international runs, after AB de Villiers.
Three Indian players are included in the top-10 for most international runs. Sachin Tendulkar (34357) is first in this list, Virat Kohli (27673) is third, and Rahul Dravid (24208) is seventh. In the list of batsmen with 20,000 runs, India and Sri Lanka currently have 3 batsmen each. With Rohit joining this list, India's dominance in the list of players achieving this milestone will increase.
Rohit Sharma has set many records in international cricket that are very difficult to surpass. Rohit is the only batsman to have scored three double centuries in ODI cricket. His record for the highest individual score in an innings in ODIs (264 runs) is still intact. Additionally, Rohit is the only batsman to have scored 5 centuries in a single World Cup.
Rohit has hit the most sixes in T20 cricket with 205. He is the only batsman to have hit over 200 sixes in T20s. Rohit is the batsman with the most sixes in the world. Across all three formats, he has a combined total of 642 sixes. In second place is the explosive batsman Chris Gayle, who has 553 sixes to his name.
