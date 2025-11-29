Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma close to big record, 98 in Ranchi will place him in Sachin, Dravid and Kohli club

If Rohit Sharma scores 98 runs in the Ranchi ODI, he will become the fourth Indian player to complete 20,000 international runs.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Rohit Sharma ODI Record

Former India captain Rohit Sharma. (Photo source: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma Record in World Cricket: Former Indian captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma is once again ready to create a stir on the field. In the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on November 30, 2025, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Rohit will not only strengthen the team with his aggressive batting but can also achieve a historic record. If Rohit scores 98 runs in the first match of this series, he will complete 20,000 international runs. He will be the 14th batsman in the world to achieve this milestone.

So far, only three batsmen from India have completed 20,000 international runs. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, former captain Virat Kohli, and great batsman Rahul Dravid have registered their names in this list. Rohit Sharma, with 19902 runs, is currently ranked 14th in the world for most international runs, after AB de Villiers.

Top-10 Includes 3 Indians

Three Indian players are included in the top-10 for most international runs. Sachin Tendulkar (34357) is first in this list, Virat Kohli (27673) is third, and Rahul Dravid (24208) is seventh. In the list of batsmen with 20,000 runs, India and Sri Lanka currently have 3 batsmen each. With Rohit joining this list, India's dominance in the list of players achieving this milestone will increase.

Rohit on the Mountain of Records

Rohit Sharma has set many records in international cricket that are very difficult to surpass. Rohit is the only batsman to have scored three double centuries in ODI cricket. His record for the highest individual score in an innings in ODIs (264 runs) is still intact. Additionally, Rohit is the only batsman to have scored 5 centuries in a single World Cup.

Rohit has hit the most sixes in T20 cricket with 205. He is the only batsman to have hit over 200 sixes in T20s. Rohit is the batsman with the most sixes in the world. Across all three formats, he has a combined total of 642 sixes. In second place is the explosive batsman Chris Gayle, who has 553 sixes to his name.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025

Published on:

29 Nov 2025 01:59 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma close to big record, 98 in Ranchi will place him in Sachin, Dravid and Kohli club

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IND vs SA: India’s Record in Ranchi Not Impressive

Cricket News

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Pitch Report

Ind vs SA 1st ODI Pitch and Weather Report
Cricket News

Arjun Tendulkar's Lethal Bowling Stuns Batsmen, Secures Memorable Victory for His Team

arjun tendulkar
Cricket News

Star batsman returns in dangerous form after years out of the team, piles on runs, money to pour in at IPL auction

Prithvi Shaw Great Comeback
Cricket News

Rohit and Kohli to Create History in First ODI Against South Africa, Surpassing Legends Tendulkar and Dravid

ROhit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.