IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Out, This Player to Lead Team India

Rishabh Pant made captain in Guwahati Test in place of Shubman Gill. (Photo Credit – BCCI)
Rishabh Pant's captaincy record, India vs South Africa Test: India's Test captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa, which begins in Guwahati on Saturday. In Gill's absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will take over the captaincy of the team, while left-handed batsman Sai Sudharsan is likely to be included in the playing XI in place of Gill.
Gill sustained a neck injury while batting in the first innings of the first Test. He did not field in South Africa's second innings and also did not bat when chasing a target of 124 runs in India's second innings. Gill was taken to a Kolkata hospital after the second day's play and was discharged the following day. A BCCI press release issued on Wednesday stated that the 26-year-old Gill will travel with the team to Guwahati and will be monitored by the BCCI medical team.
The press release stated, "Captain Shubman Gill sustained a neck injury on the second day of the Test against South Africa in Kolkata and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and was discharged from the hospital the next day. Shubman's injury has improved and he will travel with the team to Guwahati on November 19, 2025."
Pant has been appointed captain in place of Gill. Pant has not captained any international Test match so far. However, his captaincy record is very poor. Whether in the IPL, India A, or international T20, Pant has not achieved much as a captain.
