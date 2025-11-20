IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Out, This Player to Lead Team India

Gill sustained a neck injury while batting in the first innings of the first Test. He did not field in South Africa's second innings and also did not bat when chasing a target of 124 runs in India's second innings. Gill was taken to a Kolkata hospital after the second day's play and was discharged the following day. A BCCI press release issued on Wednesday stated that the 26-year-old Gill will travel with the team to Guwahati and will be monitored by the BCCI medical team.