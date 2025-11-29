IND vs SA: South Africa holds the edge in ODIs

India and South Africa will play the first ODI in Ranchi. (Photo – EspnCricInfo)
India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODI: The South African team is currently on a tour of India, and after a clean sweep in the Test series, they will be looking to win the ODI series. The first match of the ODI series between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, November 30, in Ranchi. KL Rahul has been handed the captaincy of the team due to injuries to captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Talking about the head-to-head record between the two teams in ODIs, South Africa has had the upper hand over India.
In the 94 matches played between the two teams, India has won 40 matches, while South Africa has won 51 matches. India has won 18 matches at home, while South Africa has won 26 matches playing at their home ground. If we talk about away games, the African team has defeated India on their home soil 14 times, while India has won 12 matches in South Africa. Additionally, the record at neutral venues is also in favour of South Africa, with a 11-10 split. However, in the last 6 matches, India has won 5, while South Africa has managed to win only one.
South Africa will play three ODI matches on this tour. The first match of the series will be played on Sunday, November 30, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, starting at 1:30 PM. The second match will be held in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3. The final match of the series will be played in Visakhapatnam on December 6. India will aim to put the disappointment of the Test series clean sweep behind them by winning this series.
India Squad: KL Rahul (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Ottniel Bartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Ruan de Swardt, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending