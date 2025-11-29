IND vs SA: South Africa holds the edge in ODIs

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODI: The South African team is currently on a tour of India, and after a clean sweep in the Test series, they will be looking to win the ODI series. The first match of the ODI series between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, November 30, in Ranchi. KL Rahul has been handed the captaincy of the team due to injuries to captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Talking about the head-to-head record between the two teams in ODIs, South Africa has had the upper hand over India.