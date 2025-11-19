IND vs SA: Why did Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel risk batting with only one pad?

Left-handed batsman Sudharsan removed his right pad to take a long stride with his front foot. He did not play the Eden Test, and his place in the Guwahati Test is uncertain. Batting against left-arm spinners and off-spinners without a front pad meant he had to avoid injury to his shin or any exposed area, which could lead to an injury. Coaches have long used this practice to prevent batsmen from falling into the front-pad reflex, which often results in the front foot coming in the leg-before position. Without the pad, the batsman must use the bat as the first option.