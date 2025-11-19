Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

IND vs SA: Why did Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel risk batting with only one pad?

Shubman Gill is injured. Despite this, Dhruv Jurel and Sai Sudharsan were seen practising for hours with only one pad. Knowing that doing so could lead to injury. Despite this, why did they take this risk? Let's find out.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Sai Sudharsan practised batting. (Photo source: X@/BCCI)

After losing the first match of the two-match Test series against South Africa, the Indian team is now preparing rigorously for the Guwahati Test to level the series. Before the second Test, Indian batsmen Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel practised batting for hours on Monday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens during an optional session, wearing only one pad each. They did this despite knowing the potential risk of injury. Meanwhile, captain Shubman Gill is already injured. Why did these two take the risk of batting with only one pad? Let us tell you.

In fact, Sudharsan and Jurel practised batting with one pad each. In this practice, they used an old technique to deal with spin and improve their footwork. Both faced spinners for about three hours in this manner, keeping one leg exposed. This is a practice that carries some risk, but it is used to compel batsmen to play with the bat rather than relying on pad defence.

Protection from Injury to the Exposed Area

Left-handed batsman Sudharsan removed his right pad to take a long stride with his front foot. He did not play the Eden Test, and his place in the Guwahati Test is uncertain. Batting against left-arm spinners and off-spinners without a front pad meant he had to avoid injury to his shin or any exposed area, which could lead to an injury. Coaches have long used this practice to prevent batsmen from falling into the front-pad reflex, which often results in the front foot coming in the leg-before position. Without the pad, the batsman must use the bat as the first option.

Jurel Practiced the Reverse Sweep

The aim of this method is to encourage them to come forward and negate the turn. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel practiced the reverse sweep on the centre strip without his right pad. A right-handed batsman has to take a big step forward with his right foot for the shot, and removing the pad helps in correcting the timing while reducing the risk of injury.

Ravindra Jadeja Also Batted for a Long Time

Head coach Gautam Gambhir kept a close eye on Sudharsan during the session. Sudharsan is in contention to replace Shubman Gill, who might miss the second Test due to a neck spasm. Only six players participated in the optional session. Ravindra Jadeja also batted for a long time.

Second Test to be Played from the 22nd at Barsapara Stadium

The second and final Test of the series will be played from November 22 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The visiting team, the current World Test Championship winners, won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs within three days of defending 123, which was their first Test victory in India in 15 years. This result gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

