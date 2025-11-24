IND vs SA: Finisher scoring 173 in five matches suddenly dropped

Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been included in the team that recently toured Australia. Despite Pant's inclusion in the team, Dhruv Jurel will retain his place. Gill is currently in Mumbai for a check-up on his neck injury. Gill, 26, who was recently made the ODI captain just before the Australia tour, had to cut short his participation in the opening Test against South Africa after sustaining a neck injury while batting in the first innings of the first Test in Kolkata.