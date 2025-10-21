India A squad announced for red-ball series against South Africa A, captain Rishabh Pant to make comeback

It is worth noting that Rishabh Pant performed brilliantly on the England tour. He scored 479 runs there at an excellent average of 68.43. During that period, he hit two centuries and three half-centuries. However, unfortunately, he suffered a fracture in his foot during the Lord's Test. After this, he had to be ruled out from the fourth Test. Now, after a long time, he is set to return to the field as captain.