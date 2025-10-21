Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

India A squad announced for red-ball series against South Africa A, captain Rishabh Pant to make comeback

India A squad announced: Selectors have announced the India A team for the two four-day matches red ball series against South Africa A. Rishabh Pant, who was injured during the England tour, will return to the field as captain for this series.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

India A squad announced

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. (Photo source: IANS)

India A squad announced: The senior selection committee of India has announced the India A team for two four-day matches against South Africa A, to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Separate teams have been selected for both matches. Rishabh Pant, who was injured during the England tour, has been handed the captaincy of the Indian cricket team. Sai Sudharsan will be his deputy. The first match will be played from Saturday, October 30, and the second match from November 6.

Rishabh Pant's Superb Performance on England Tour

It is worth noting that Rishabh Pant performed brilliantly on the England tour. He scored 479 runs there at an excellent average of 68.43. During that period, he hit two centuries and three half-centuries. However, unfortunately, he suffered a fracture in his foot during the Lord's Test. After this, he had to be ruled out from the fourth Test. Now, after a long time, he is set to return to the field as captain.

India A Squad for the First Four-Day Match

Rishabh Pant (Captain-Wicketkeeper), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan (Vice-Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, and Saransh Jain.

India A Squad for the Second Four-Day Match

Rishabh Pant (Captain-Wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan (Vice-Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurunoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 03:35 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India A squad announced for red-ball series against South Africa A, captain Rishabh Pant to make comeback

