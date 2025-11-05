India and Pakistan likely to face off twice in Doha

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other in the league stage on November 16. If both Pakistan and India manage to reach the final, a second encounter between them will take place on November 23. Two semi-finals will be played on November 21. The first semi-final will see the No. 1 team from Group A compete against the No. 2 team from Group B, while the second semi-final will feature the No. 1 team from Group B against the No. 2 team from Group A. Following this, the final will be contested on November 23.