India Can Still Turn the Series Around: Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan Prediction: The fourth Test match between India and England is underway in Manchester. Former opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is hopeful that Team India can still turn the tables despite trailing in the series. England won the first match by five wickets, after which Team India won the second Test by 336 runs to level the series. India had the opportunity to take the lead by winning the third match, but suffered a narrow defeat by 22 runs. Now, the visiting team needs to win the remaining two matches to claim the series.
Shikhar Dhawan believes that India can still win the series. The former cricketer told IANS that the Indian team has shown great spirit on their England tour. It is a young team. Winning the second match after losing the first was a fantastic performance. I think the Indian team is playing great cricket. Of course, England is currently 2-1 ahead, but I am confident that the Indian team will put in a great performance. They can turn the tables.
Talking about the fourth Test match underway at Old Trafford, India reached 264 runs for four wickets at the end of day one. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave Team India a great start. A 94-run partnership was forged between the two. KL Rahul scored 46, while Jaiswal returned to the pavilion after scoring 58 runs.
By the time the score reached 140, the Indian team had also lost the wicket of captain Shubman Gill (12) in addition to the opening batsmen. Sai Sudarshan then steadied the ship. Sai Sudarshan played an innings of 61 runs off 151 balls with the help of seven fours, while Rishabh Pant retired hurt on 37. At the end of the day, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were unbeaten on 19 runs each. From England, captain Ben Stokes took two wickets, while Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson took one wicket each.