India Can Still Turn the Series Around: Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan Prediction: The fourth Test match between India and England is underway in Manchester. Former opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is hopeful that Team India can still turn the tables despite trailing in the series. England won the first match by five wickets, after which Team India won the second Test by 336 runs to level the series. India had the opportunity to take the lead by winning the third match, but suffered a narrow defeat by 22 runs. Now, the visiting team needs to win the remaining two matches to claim the series.