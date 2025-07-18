India dealt another blow: Arshdeep Singh injured, Bumrah likely to play fourth Test

However, Bumrah had clarified before the start of the series that he would only play three Tests (first, third, and fifth). But with India trailing 2-1, the team management is now considering including him in the fourth Test. Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta also highlighted the importance of Bumrah's presence, stating, “Bumrah's participation in the Manchester Test is essential. It is the decisive match of the series.” Jasprit Bumrah has played two out of three Tests in this series so far, taking a 'five-wicket haul' in both matches. However, India lost both these matches. India won the Edgbaston Test, in which Bumrah did not play.