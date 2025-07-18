India dealt another blow: Arshdeep Singh injured, Bumrah likely to play fourth Test

India vs England 4th Test: Following a narrow 22-run defeat in the Lord's Test, the Indian cricket team trails 2-1 in the five-match Test series. All eyes are now on the fourth Test, commencing on 23 July at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. However, India has suffered a significant setback ahead of this crucial match. Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury during a net practice session, clouding his chances of a Test debut. On the other hand, news of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's potential return has ignited hope among fans.
Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who has yet to play a Test match in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, was considered a strong contender for a debut in the fourth Test. However, he was injured during a practice session in Beckenham on Thursday. While attempting to stop a shot by Sai Sudharsan during the follow-through, he sustained a cut on his left hand, his bowling hand.
Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate commented, “Arshdeep was injured while stopping a shot from Sai Sudharsan during bowling. He has a cut on his hand; we need to see how deep it is. The medical team has taken him to the doctor, and if stitches are required, it will affect our strategy.” The severity of Arshdeep's injury is yet unclear. If he requires stitches, his participation in the fourth Test may be difficult. This is a significant blow to the Indian team.
During the first day of the Lord's Test, while stopping a leg-side delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured his left index finger. Due to this injury, Pant did not keep wickets for the remainder of the match. However, captain Shubman Gill has provided reassuring news, stating that Pant's injury is not serious and he is fully fit for the Manchester Test. Gill said, “Pant's scan report showed no major injury. He will be ready for the fourth Test.”
Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate also expressed confidence in Pant's fitness. He said, “Pant will bat before the Test in Manchester. I don't think you can keep him out of the Test under any circumstances. His finger is improving now, and wicketkeeping will be the last process.”
Regarding Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the fourth Test, the Indian assistant coach stated, “We will make the final decision on Bumrah playing in Manchester, but we are confident that Bumrah will play at least one of the last two Tests. I think this series will be decided in Manchester, so his chances of playing are very high.” Bumrah's participation would significantly strengthen the Indian bowling line-up and boost the team's chances of victory.
However, Bumrah had clarified before the start of the series that he would only play three Tests (first, third, and fifth). But with India trailing 2-1, the team management is now considering including him in the fourth Test. Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta also highlighted the importance of Bumrah's presence, stating, “Bumrah's participation in the Manchester Test is essential. It is the decisive match of the series.” Jasprit Bumrah has played two out of three Tests in this series so far, taking a 'five-wicket haul' in both matches. However, India lost both these matches. India won the Edgbaston Test, in which Bumrah did not play.