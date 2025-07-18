18 July 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

India dealt another blow: Arshdeep Singh injured, Bumrah likely to play fourth Test

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh (अर्शदीप सिंह), who has not yet played a Test match in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, was considered a strong contender for his debut in the fourth Test. However, he sustained an injury during a practice session in Beckenham on Thursday.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 18, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (Photo credit: BCCI @X)

India vs England 4th Test: Following a narrow 22-run defeat in the Lord's Test, the Indian cricket team trails 2-1 in the five-match Test series. All eyes are now on the fourth Test, commencing on 23 July at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. However, India has suffered a significant setback ahead of this crucial match. Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury during a net practice session, clouding his chances of a Test debut. On the other hand, news of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's potential return has ignited hope among fans.

Arshdeep Singh's Injury: Will his Test Debut be Delayed?

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who has yet to play a Test match in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, was considered a strong contender for a debut in the fourth Test. However, he was injured during a practice session in Beckenham on Thursday. While attempting to stop a shot by Sai Sudharsan during the follow-through, he sustained a cut on his left hand, his bowling hand.

Indian assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate commented, “Arshdeep was injured while stopping a shot from Sai Sudharsan during bowling. He has a cut on his hand; we need to see how deep it is. The medical team has taken him to the doctor, and if stitches are required, it will affect our strategy.” The severity of Arshdeep's injury is yet unclear. If he requires stitches, his participation in the fourth Test may be difficult. This is a significant blow to the Indian team.

Rishabh Pant's Fitness Update

During the first day of the Lord's Test, while stopping a leg-side delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured his left index finger. Due to this injury, Pant did not keep wickets for the remainder of the match. However, captain Shubman Gill has provided reassuring news, stating that Pant's injury is not serious and he is fully fit for the Manchester Test. Gill said, “Pant's scan report showed no major injury. He will be ready for the fourth Test.”

Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate also expressed confidence in Pant's fitness. He said, “Pant will bat before the Test in Manchester. I don't think you can keep him out of the Test under any circumstances. His finger is improving now, and wicketkeeping will be the last process.”

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play the Fourth Test?

Regarding Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the fourth Test, the Indian assistant coach stated, “We will make the final decision on Bumrah playing in Manchester, but we are confident that Bumrah will play at least one of the last two Tests. I think this series will be decided in Manchester, so his chances of playing are very high.” Bumrah's participation would significantly strengthen the Indian bowling line-up and boost the team's chances of victory.

However, Bumrah had clarified before the start of the series that he would only play three Tests (first, third, and fifth). But with India trailing 2-1, the team management is now considering including him in the fourth Test. Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta also highlighted the importance of Bumrah's presence, stating, “Bumrah's participation in the Manchester Test is essential. It is the decisive match of the series.” Jasprit Bumrah has played two out of three Tests in this series so far, taking a 'five-wicket haul' in both matches. However, India lost both these matches. India won the Edgbaston Test, in which Bumrah did not play.

Share the news:

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

18 Jul 2025 11:18 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India dealt another blow: Arshdeep Singh injured, Bumrah likely to play fourth Test
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.