India Dominates ODI Batting Rankings: Three in Top 5, Rohit Sharma Reaches Career-High

ICC ODI Batsman Ranking: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest ODI batsman rankings on Wednesday. Indian captain Rohit Sharma gained one position, moving up from third to second place, surpassing former Pakistan captain Babar Azam.
Babar Azam had a disappointing ODI series against the West Indies. Shubman Gill remains at the top of the ODI rankings with 784 rating points. Rohit Sharma is now second with 756 rating points. His last ODI match was the Champions Trophy final. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli also features in the top 5, holding the fourth position with 736 rating points.
Babar Azam's performance against the West Indies was underwhelming. He scored only 56 runs in three matches at a poor average of 18.66, with his highest score being 47. He now has 751 rating points and is ranked third. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is fifth with 722 rating points, while Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka remains at number six with 719 rating points.
Ireland's Harry Tector is seventh with 708 rating points, and India's Shreyas Iyer is eighth with 704 rating points. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran is ninth with 676 rating points, and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is tenth with 669 rating points. Apart from Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma, there have been no other changes in the top 10 rankings.