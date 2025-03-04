scriptIndia Finds Travis Head's Weakness: Plan in Place for Key Batsman | Latest News | Patrika News
India Finds Travis Head's Weakness: Plan in Place for Key Batsman

Team India’s Plan for Travis Head: Travis Head (ट्रैविस हेड) poses a significant challenge for India in big matches. He has proven this in the World Test Championship final and subsequently in the World Cup 2023 final. However, Team India has now identified his biggest weakness.

BharatMar 04, 2025 / 02:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Travis Head

Travis Head

Team India’s Plan for Travis Head: The Champions Trophy 2025 group stage is over, and the knockout rounds are about to begin with a match between India and Australia. These two teams will face each other today, Tuesday, at 2:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. While Indian fans will be watching Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they will also be hoping for a quick dismissal of Australia’s explosive opener, Travis Head. This is because Travis Head is the batsman who has consistently posed challenges to Team India in big matches. If India wants to secure a place in the final, they must dismiss him early.

Targeting Travis Head’s Weakness

Team India’s bowlers have so far failed to contain Travis Head in crucial matches. Head’s biggest weakness is in-swinging deliveries. If Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya can generate an early in-swing in the Champions Trophy semi-final, they can dismiss Head quickly. He has been seen losing his wicket to such deliveries on several occasions. He struggles to handle in-swingers and often throws his wicket away.

Travis Head: A Master at Spoiling India’s Game

Australian opener Travis Head is adept at derailing India’s game in big matches. He has snatched victories from the jaws of defeat on several occasions. He scored centuries against India in the World Test Championship final and the World Cup 2023 final, securing victories for Australia. He also dominated the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Travis Head has played 9 One Day Internationals against India, scoring 345 runs at an average of 43.12 and a strike rate of 101.76. His innings included one century and one half-century.

Travis Head’s Performance in ICC Knockouts

– In the World Test Championship 2023 final against India, Travis Head played a magnificent innings of 163 runs off 174 balls and was named Player of the Match.
– In the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final against South Africa, Travis Head scored 62 runs off 48 balls and won the Player of the Match award.
– In the ODI World Cup 2023 final against India, Travis Head played a brilliant innings of 137 runs off just 120 balls, winning the match for Australia and also being named Player of the Match.

