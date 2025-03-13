India Masters Face Australia in IML 2025 Semifinal

Where and When to Watch IML Live Sri Lanka Masters, who are top of the table with eight points and a better net run rate, will play the second semi-final in Raipur on Friday against West Indies Masters, who finished fourth in the league stage. The IML final will also be played in Raipur on 16 March. Matches from this league can be watched live on Jio Hotstar, while for TV viewing, you need to tune into Rishtey Cineplex. The first semi-final will be played from 7.30 PM today.
Australia Masters Team Shane Watson (Captain), Shaun Marsh, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Peter Neville (Wicketkeeper), Daniel Christian, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Steve O’Keefe, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, and Jason Krejza.
India Masters Team Ambati Rayudu (Wicketkeeper), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwari, Yuvraj Singh (Captain), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Suresh Raina.