scriptIndia Masters Face Australia in IML 2025 Semifinal | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

India Masters Face Australia in IML 2025 Semifinal

International Masters League 2025: In the first semi-final of the International Masters League, India Masters will face Australia Masters.

BharatMar 13, 2025 / 09:02 am

Patrika Desk

INternational Master League live Streaming
India Masters vs Australia Masters Live Streaming: Sri Lanka Masters, India Masters, West Indies Masters, and Australia Masters have secured their places in the semi-finals of the International Masters League. Today, the first semi-final will be played between Australia Masters and India Masters. India Masters, who are second in the points table with eight points from their five league matches, will play their first semi-final in Raipur on Thursday. They will aim to defeat Australia Masters, who are third in the table, to secure a place in the final.

Where and When to Watch IML Live

Sri Lanka Masters, who are top of the table with eight points and a better net run rate, will play the second semi-final in Raipur on Friday against West Indies Masters, who finished fourth in the league stage. The IML final will also be played in Raipur on 16 March. Matches from this league can be watched live on Jio Hotstar, while for TV viewing, you need to tune into Rishtey Cineplex. The first semi-final will be played from 7.30 PM today.

Australia Masters Team

Shane Watson (Captain), Shaun Marsh, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Peter Neville (Wicketkeeper), Daniel Christian, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Steve O’Keefe, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, and Jason Krejza.

India Masters Team

Ambati Rayudu (Wicketkeeper), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwari, Yuvraj Singh (Captain), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Suresh Raina.

News / Sports / Cricket News / India Masters Face Australia in IML 2025 Semifinal

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan to Recruit 25,750; CM Announces 15 Key Initiatives

Special

Rajasthan to Recruit 25,750; CM Announces 15 Key Initiatives

in 3 hours

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

National News

Holi 2025: Darbhanga mayor suggests 2-hour break for Friday prayers, BJP rejects

16 hours ago

UP Dry Day: District Magistrate Orders Liquor Shops Closed

UP News

UP Dry Day: District Magistrate Orders Liquor Shops Closed

14 hours ago

Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

Cricket News

Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

Cricket News

Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

in 4 hours

Alana King named ICC Women's Player of the Month for February

Cricket News

Alana King named ICC Women's Player of the Month for February

in 4 hours

IPL 2025: Bumrah’s former coach warns—repeating this mistake could be dangerous!

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Bumrah’s former coach warns—repeating this mistake could be dangerous!

14 hours ago

IPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him?

Cricket News

IPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him?

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

India Masters Face Australia in IML 2025 Semifinal

क्रिकेट

India Masters Face Australia in IML 2025 Semifinal

in 4 hours

Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

क्रिकेट

Gavaskar Selects India's All-Time ODI XI: Notable Omissions

in 4 hours

Alana King named ICC Women's Player of the Month for February

क्रिकेट

Alana King named ICC Women's Player of the Month for February

in 4 hours

IPL 2025: Bumrah’s former coach warns—repeating this mistake could be dangerous!

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025: Bumrah’s former coach warns—repeating this mistake could be dangerous!

14 hours ago

IPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him?

क्रिकेट

IPL’s fastest bowler injured – who will replace him?

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.