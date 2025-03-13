India Masters Face Australia in IML 2025 Semifinal

International Masters League 2025: In the first semi-final of the International Masters League, India Masters will face Australia Masters.

Bharat•Mar 13, 2025 / 09:02 am• Patrika Desk

India Masters vs Australia Masters Live Streaming: Sri Lanka Masters, India Masters, West Indies Masters, and Australia Masters have secured their places in the semi-finals of the International Masters League. Today, the first semi-final will be played between Australia Masters and India Masters. India Masters, who are second in the points table with eight points from their five league matches, will play their first semi-final in Raipur on Thursday. They will aim to defeat Australia Masters, who are third in the table, to secure a place in the final.