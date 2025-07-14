14 July 2025,

Cricket News

India Needs 135 Runs to Win, England Needs 6 Wickets at Lord's

Ind vs Eng 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: India ended Day 4 of the Lord's Test on 58/4, chasing England's 193-run target. India need 135 runs to win on the final day, while England require 6 wickets.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Ind vs Eng 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights
Ind vs Eng 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: KL Rahul bats on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test (Photo source: X@/BCCI)

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: The third Test match of the five-match series between India and England, played at Lord's, has reached a thrilling climax. India has another opportunity today to create history on English soil. They need 135 runs to win the match, while the hosts, England, require 6 wickets. Chasing England's target of 193 runs, Team India lost 4 wickets for 58 runs. At the close of play on day four, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33 runs.

Jaiswal Falls Prey to Archer Again

India's chase of England's 193 runs began poorly. Yashasvi Jaiswal again failed, falling without scoring to Jofra Archer once more. Following this, Karun Nair scored 14 runs, captain Shubman Gill managed 6 runs, and night watchman Akash Deep was dismissed for 1 run.

High Hopes on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant

The only positive for India is KL Rahul's unbeaten 33 runs. In his 47-ball innings, Rahul hit 6 fours. Rahul's role will be crucial on the fifth day for India. Along with Rahul, the roles of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will also be important. Both have batted well in this series. India needs 135 runs on the final day, 14th July, to secure victory. For England, Brydon Carse took 2 wickets, while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes took 1 wicket each.

England's Second Innings Collapses at 192

Earlier, India's bowlers bundled out England for a mere 192 runs, setting the stage for a potential victory. Indian spinner Washington Sundar emerged as the biggest threat in England's second innings, taking 4 crucial wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj took 2 wickets each, while Reddy and Akash Deep claimed 1 wicket apiece.

Winning the toss and batting first, England scored 387 runs thanks to Joe Root's century. Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets for India. India also reached 387 runs in their first innings, riding on KL Rahul's century and half-centuries from Pant and Jadeja.

Related Topics

India vs England Test Series 2025

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 09:03 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India Needs 135 Runs to Win, England Needs 6 Wickets at Lord's
