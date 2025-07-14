India Needs 135 Runs to Win, England Needs 6 Wickets at Lord's

The only positive for India is KL Rahul's unbeaten 33 runs. In his 47-ball innings, Rahul hit 6 fours. Rahul's role will be crucial on the fifth day for India. Along with Rahul, the roles of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will also be important. Both have batted well in this series. India needs 135 runs on the final day, 14th July, to secure victory. For England, Brydon Carse took 2 wickets, while Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes took 1 wicket each.