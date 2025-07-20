20 July 2025,

Sunday

India-Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Cancelled Due to Player Withdrawals

The India versus Pakistan match, scheduled for today, 20 July, at Edgbaston in the World Championship of Legends 2025, has been cancelled. Read the full story to know.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

India vs Pakistan Match Cancelled
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions (Photo Credit- World Championship of Legends)

India vs Pakistan Match Cancelled in WCL 2025: The India versus Pakistan match, scheduled for today, 20 July, at Edgbaston as part of the World Championship of Legends 2025, has been cancelled. The cancellation is due to the refusal of several Indian players to participate. Five Indian players, including Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan, withdrew their names from the match.

The India versus Pakistan match was to be played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, starting at 9 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday. It has now been officially called off.

Confirmation from Edgbaston Stadium

A post from the official Edgbaston Stadium X account confirmed the match cancellation, stating that the organisers of the World Championship Legends have cancelled the India versus Pakistan match. The stadium will be closed, and spectators are advised not to attend. Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.

India's Team

Yuvraj Singh (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Aaron, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddharth Kaul, Gurkeerat Mann.

Pakistan's Team

Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Asif Ali, Amir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, and Wahab Riaz.

