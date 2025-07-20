India-Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Cancelled Due to Player Withdrawals

India vs Pakistan Match Cancelled in WCL 2025: The India versus Pakistan match, scheduled for today, 20 July, at Edgbaston as part of the World Championship of Legends 2025, has been cancelled. The cancellation is due to the refusal of several Indian players to participate. Five Indian players, including Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan, withdrew their names from the match.
The India versus Pakistan match was to be played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, starting at 9 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday. It has now been officially called off.
A post from the official Edgbaston Stadium X account confirmed the match cancellation, stating that the organisers of the World Championship Legends have cancelled the India versus Pakistan match. The stadium will be closed, and spectators are advised not to attend. Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.
Yuvraj Singh (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Aaron, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddharth Kaul, Gurkeerat Mann.
Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Asif Ali, Amir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, and Wahab Riaz.