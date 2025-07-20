India-Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Cancelled Due to Player Withdrawals

India vs Pakistan Match Cancelled in WCL 2025: The India versus Pakistan match, scheduled for today, 20 July, at Edgbaston as part of the World Championship of Legends 2025, has been cancelled. The cancellation is due to the refusal of several Indian players to participate. Five Indian players, including Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan, withdrew their names from the match.