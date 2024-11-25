scriptIndia reclaim top spot in WTC standings with record-shattering victory against Australia in Perth | Latest News | Patrika News
India reclaim top spot in WTC standings with record-shattering victory against Australia in Perth

In Perth’s challenging conditions, India made the unexpected happen by scorching its way to a famous 295-run success to go 1-0 up in the series.

New DelhiNov 25, 2024 / 02:34 pm

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

Perth: India moved back to the top of the World Test Championship standings after clinching their biggest win in Australia (by a margin of runs) in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth on Monday.
India toppled Australia and reclaimed its spot at the summit of the WTC with a point percentage of 61.11 per cent in 15 matches with nine wins and five defeats.
Australia, on the other hand, slipped to the second spot with a point percentage of 57.69 per cent in 13 matches with eight wins and four defeats.

Before India cemented its authority by kicking off the BGT with an emphatic 295-run victory, the visitors held the second spot with a point percentage of 58.33 per cent. India had eight wins and five defeats in 14 matches.
Australia moved to the summit after India’s historic home Test series whitewash against New Zealand. Australia topped the charts with a point percentage of 62.50 per cent. Before tasting defeat in their stronghold, the Baggy Greens had eight wins and three defeats.
Even in the absence of established mainstays, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India to a memorable victory.

This was the second instance of India winning a Test series opener in Australia after the renowned success in Adelaide in 2018.
The intent was clear when Bumrah made a brave call to bat first after winning the toss. Heads dropped, and confidence dwindled when India folded on 150 in the first innings.

Everything pointed towards Australia putting the visitors on the back foot, especially after India’s 3-0 home series defeat humiliation against New Zealand.
Bumrah became the beacon of hope with his rollicking spell in the first innings. He rattled Australia’s top-order with Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana providing the ideal support.

The scorching pace of Indians left Australia packing on 104. In India’s second turn, centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100*), with a handy 77 from KL Rahul, propelled India to a mammoth 534-run total.
With the Perth strip still retaining a bit of grass and offering bounce, the entire bowling unit chipped in to contribute towards a famous win. Rana left Alex Carey bamboozled to ensure that the odds were defied in the opening Test as India rejoiced to celebrate the landmark success.
(ANI)

