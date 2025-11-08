India suffer major blow in second Test against South Africa as Rishabh Pant retires hurt due to injury

Captain Rishabh Pant had to leave the field retired hurt on the third day after being hit by a ball on his left hand during the first session. It is noteworthy that he was making a comeback in the two-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A after suffering a fracture in his foot while playing a shot during the England tour. It is hoped that his injury is not too serious, as he has also been selected for India's upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, which begins on November 14 in Kolkata. He is playing against South Africa A to prepare for that series.