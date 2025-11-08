Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

India suffer major blow in second Test against South Africa as Rishabh Pant retires hurt due to injury

A major blow has struck Team India in the second unofficial Test being played between India A and South Africa A on the third day. Captain Rishabh Pant has been retired hurt due to injury, while half the team has already returned to the pavilion at the score of 143.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

India A South Africa A 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights

(Photo Credit- IANS)

India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: The second unofficial Test match between India A and South Africa A is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground-1 in Bengaluru. The Indian team, batting in their second innings on the third day, had scored 143 runs for the loss of five wickets by lunch. India's top four batsmen – Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal – have been dismissed and returned to the pavilion. Meanwhile, captain Rishabh Pant retired hurt due to an elbow injury. Earlier, hosts India had scored 255 runs in their first innings and restricted the Proteas to 221 in their first innings, gaining a slender lead of 34 runs. India now has a total lead of 177 runs.

Pant Selected for Upcoming Two-Test Series

Captain Rishabh Pant had to leave the field retired hurt on the third day after being hit by a ball on his left hand during the first session. It is noteworthy that he was making a comeback in the two-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A after suffering a fracture in his foot while playing a shot during the England tour. It is hoped that his injury is not too serious, as he has also been selected for India's upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, which begins on November 14 in Kolkata. He is playing against South Africa A to prepare for that series.

Fell to the Ground After Being Hit on the Helmet

After KL Rahul was dismissed for 27 on the third day, Pant, who came out to bat at the start of the day, began in his characteristic style, with his first three shots being 4, 4, and 6. Shortly thereafter, while attempting a reverse-ramp shot, a fast bouncer from Shpageo Morake hit him directly on the helmet. This caused him to lose his balance and fall to the ground. The physio came and conducted a concussion test.

Pant Cried Out in Pain After Being Hit on the Elbow

Immediately after, Pant attempted to pull a short ball from Morake, and the ball struck him directly on his left hand. The ball was coming into his body and hit his elbow. He was seen in considerable pain afterwards. The physio came onto the field with magic spray. Pant immediately took off his gloves, indicating the extent of his pain. After receiving primary treatment, he continued to play.

Then Hit on the Abdomen

A few minutes later, Pant attempted to block a ball from Morake but misjudged the line, and the ball hit him directly on the abdomen. The physio arrived again. After some time, when Pant experienced discomfort in his hand, a signal was given for a new batsman to be sent to the dressing room. Kuldeep Yadav came in after Pant retired hurt, but he could not last long.

