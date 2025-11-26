Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

India Suffers Third Home Test Series Whitewash

This is the third time in the history of Test cricket that India has been whitewashed at home. This is also the second time they have been whitewashed at home against South Africa.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 26, 2025

India face third clean sweep in Test cricket history (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)

India vs South Africa Test: South Africa created history by defeating India by a massive margin of 408 runs in the second Test match played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. With this, the Proteas whitewashed the two-match series 2-0. This is the first time in 25 years that South Africa has won a Test series on Indian soil.

South Africa Clinches Series Whitewash for the Second Time

This is the third time in the history of Test cricket that India has been whitewashed at home. It is also the second time they have been whitewashed at home by South Africa. Previously, South Africa defeated India 2-0 in 1999-2000. This victory is not only memorable for the Proteas but also proved to be the biggest blow to India's home Test history.

Second Home Whitewash in 13 Months

In the last 13 months, this is the second time a team has whitewashed India in a Test series at home. Earlier, in October-November 2024, New Zealand had defeated India 3-0 in a three-match Test series. This defeat is also shameful in terms of the World Test Championship. India's hopes of making it to the final will be severely impacted. Both defeats have come under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir.

India's Home Test Whitewashes:

0-2 vs South Africa, 2000
0-3 vs New Zealand, 2024
0-2 vs South Africa, 2025

Biggest Defeat in Cricket History

This is India's biggest defeat in terms of runs in overall Test cricket, and especially on home soil. Previously, in 2004, Australia had defeated India by 342 runs in Nagpur. In this series, South Africa completely dominated India, securing a 30-run victory in the first Test in Kolkata, and now a comprehensive 408-run defeat in Guwahati to seal the whitewash.

