India thrash Australia by 48 runs in 4th T20 on Gold Coast

India vs Australia 4th T20 Score: The fourth T20 match of the series between India and Australia was played in Gold Coast, where the visiting team's bowlers forced the Kangaroos to their knees. Batting first in the match, the Indian team scored 167 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. In response to the target of 168 runs, the Australian team could not even last 20 overs and was all out for 119 runs. Sundar took 3 wickets for 3 runs, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube also got 2 wickets each.