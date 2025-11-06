India thrash Australia by 48 runs in 4th T20 on Gold Coast

India vs Australia (Image: IANS)
India vs Australia 4th T20 Score: The fourth T20 match of the series between India and Australia was played in Gold Coast, where the visiting team's bowlers forced the Kangaroos to their knees. Batting first in the match, the Indian team scored 167 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. In response to the target of 168 runs, the Australian team could not even last 20 overs and was all out for 119 runs. Sundar took 3 wickets for 3 runs, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube also got 2 wickets each.
Earlier, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl. The Indian team, playing on this ground for the first time, got a mixed start. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma added 56 runs for the first wicket. Abhishek was out as the first wicket after scoring 28 runs in 21 balls. After this, wickets fell at regular intervals. As a result, the team could only manage 167 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. However, the importance of Shubman Gill's slow innings of 46 runs off 39 balls became apparent when Australia came out to bat.
Apart from this, all-rounder Shivam Dube scored 22, captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 20, and Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 21. For Australia, Nathan Ellis took 3 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs, while Adam Zampa took 3 wickets but conceded 45 runs. Bartlett and Stoinis also got 1 wicket each.
Australia's start was not good as they began chasing the target of 167 runs. Matt Short scored 25, Josh Inglis 12, and captain Mitchell Marsh 30, getting out cheaply. The next 3 batsmen managed to cross the double-digit mark but none could reach 20 runs. After Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar bowled brilliantly in the later overs. Sundar took 3 wickets for 3 runs in 8 balls, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube got 2 wickets each. Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah took 1 wicket each.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending