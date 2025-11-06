Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

India thrash Australia by 48 runs in 4th T20 on Gold Coast

In the fourth T20 match played in Gold Coast, the Indian team scored 167 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs while batting first. In response, the Australian team was all out for just 119 runs.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Indian Cricket Team

India vs Australia (Image: IANS)

India vs Australia 4th T20 Score: The fourth T20 match of the series between India and Australia was played in Gold Coast, where the visiting team's bowlers forced the Kangaroos to their knees. Batting first in the match, the Indian team scored 167 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. In response to the target of 168 runs, the Australian team could not even last 20 overs and was all out for 119 runs. Sundar took 3 wickets for 3 runs, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube also got 2 wickets each.

Gill played the biggest innings

Earlier, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl. The Indian team, playing on this ground for the first time, got a mixed start. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma added 56 runs for the first wicket. Abhishek was out as the first wicket after scoring 28 runs in 21 balls. After this, wickets fell at regular intervals. As a result, the team could only manage 167 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. However, the importance of Shubman Gill's slow innings of 46 runs off 39 balls became apparent when Australia came out to bat.

Apart from this, all-rounder Shivam Dube scored 22, captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 20, and Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 21. For Australia, Nathan Ellis took 3 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs, while Adam Zampa took 3 wickets but conceded 45 runs. Bartlett and Stoinis also got 1 wicket each.

Sundar took 3 wickets for 3 runs

Australia's start was not good as they began chasing the target of 167 runs. Matt Short scored 25, Josh Inglis 12, and captain Mitchell Marsh 30, getting out cheaply. The next 3 batsmen managed to cross the double-digit mark but none could reach 20 runs. After Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar bowled brilliantly in the later overs. Sundar took 3 wickets for 3 runs in 8 balls, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube got 2 wickets each. Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah took 1 wicket each.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cricket News

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 06:00 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India thrash Australia by 48 runs in 4th T20 on Gold Coast

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Shubman Gill's T20i Stats Paled by Two Openers; One Missed Out, Other Faces Discrimination

Shubman Gill
Cricket News

Why is Arshdeep Singh repeatedly dropped from the Playing XI? Team India's coach breaks silence

Morne Morkel Pre Match Conference
Cricket News

India and Pakistan likely to face off twice in Doha

Cricket News

Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith Returns to Captaincy,

Steve Smith Return
Cricket News

India vs Pakistan Set for Hong Kong Sixes Showdown This Week

India vs Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2025
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.