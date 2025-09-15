India thrash Pakistan to uphold nation’s pride, no handshakes as Pakistan leave dejected

In a post-match press conference, Suryakumar clarified that the decision to not shake hands was a collective one, involving the Indian government, the BCCI, and the team. He stated, "We were here only to play the match, and we have given a fitting response." When asked whether refusing handshakes was against the spirit of the game, Surya responded that some things in life are more important than sportsmanship. He reiterated his statement from the presentation, expressing solidarity with the victims and families affected by the Pahalgam terror attacks.