India to Play 18 Tests Across 6 Nations in New WTC Cycle Starting June 17th

The Indian cricket team will play a total of 18 matches against six countries over two years in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2025-27). The new cycle begins on June 17th with the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test match.

WTC 2025-27 Schedule

WTC 2025-27 Schedule: South Africa defeated defending champions Australia to win the third season of the World Test Championship. New Zealand won the trophy in 2021 and Australia in 2023. The new season is set to begin on 17 June with the Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh Test match. In the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, India will start its campaign with a five-match Test series against England. The first match will be played in Leeds from 20 June. In the first two seasons, the Indian team reached the final, but in the third season, they finished third and did not qualify for the final. The young Indian team will face new challenges in the new cycle.

South Africa, Australia and West Indies to Challenge India at Home According to ICC rules, each team plays a total of six series in every cycle of the World Test Championship, spanning two years. These include home and away series. The young Team India, led by the new captain Shubman Gill (शुभमन गिल), will face a challenging home and away series this time. India will face World Test Champions South Africa, Australia, and the West Indies at home. Away matches will be played against England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. India's Matches in the WTC 2025-27 Cycle West Indies- 2 South Africa- 2 Australia- 5 England- 5 Sri Lanka- 2 New Zealand- 2 THE NEXT WTC CYCLE. pic.twitter.com/wh5785nAP6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 12, 2025 Australia to Play the Most Matches: 22 It is noteworthy that in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, only England and Australia will play more matches than India. While the Indian team will play 18 Test matches, Australia will play 22 and England 21. New Zealand will play 16, West Indies 14, South Africa 14, Pakistan 13, Sri Lanka 12, and Bangladesh 12 matches.