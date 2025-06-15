India to Play 18 Tests Across 6 Nations in New WTC Cycle Starting June 17th

South Africa, Australia and West Indies to Challenge India at Home According to ICC rules, each team plays a total of six series in every cycle of the World Test Championship, spanning two years. These include home and away series. The young Team India, led by the new captain Shubman Gill (शुभमन गिल), will face a challenging home and away series this time. India will face World Test Champions South Africa, Australia, and the West Indies at home. Away matches will be played against England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.
India’s Matches in the WTC 2025-27 Cycle West Indies- 2 South Africa- 2 Australia- 5 England- 5 Sri Lanka- 2 New Zealand- 2
Australia to Play the Most Matches: 22 It is noteworthy that in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, only England and Australia will play more matches than India. While the Indian team will play 18 Test matches, Australia will play 22 and England 21. New Zealand will play 16, West Indies 14, South Africa 14, Pakistan 13, Sri Lanka 12, and Bangladesh 12 matches.