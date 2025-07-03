scriptIndia U-19 Wins Third ODI, Takes 2-1 Lead; 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Fifty | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

India U-19 Wins Third ODI, Takes 2-1 Lead; 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Fifty

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history in England, smashing the third-fastest fifty in India’s Under-19 history. He rained boundaries, achieving a strike rate of over 277 and thoroughly dismantling the English bowlers.

BharatJul 03, 2025 / 10:57 am

Patrika Desk

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fastest Fifty

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fastest Fifty: 14-year-old slams half-century in just 14 balls in England (Photo source: X@/cricbuzz)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fastest Fifty: While the Indian senior team is playing a five-match Test series against England, the Indian Under-19 team is engaged in a five-match ODI series. In the third ODI of this series, India Under-19 cricket team star Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again etched his name in history. This time, he smashed the third-fastest fifty in Under-19 history. The 14-year-old Suryavanshi played a blistering 86-run knock off just 31 balls, leading India to a resounding four-wicket victory against Northampton. This win gave India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

India Wins Under Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Captaincy

In the absence of regular captain Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav led the team. Northampton set India Under-19 a target of 269 runs, with Thomas Rev scoring an unbeaten 76. Following this, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi laid the foundation for a brilliant run chase for India. Suryavanshi’s explosive innings ensured that India Under-19 reached 111/2 in just 8 overs before his dismissal. Vihan Malhotra (46), Kanishk Chauhan (43), and RS Ambrish (31) then steered India to victory with 33 balls to spare.

Suresh Raina’s Record Broken

Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showcased his exceptional form. He achieved the feat of scoring a fifty in just 14 balls, creating history. His innings included six fours and nine sixes, resulting in a strike rate of 277.41. With this innings, Suryavanshi surpassed Suresh Raina, who previously held the record for the fastest 80 runs in Under-19 ODI history.

Most Sixes in Under-19 ODIs

Furthermore, Suryavanshi’s fifty is the fourth fastest by an Indian in youth ODIs after Rishabh Pant. He also became the highest six-hitter for India in Under-19 ODIs with 9 sixes, surpassing Mandeep Singh’s record of 8 sixes.

Stellar Performance Across Three Matches

Suryavanshi is currently in the best form of his life. This young player, who captured everyone’s attention with his brilliant century in IPL 2025, has showcased his best game in England as well. He has played only 3 youth ODIs so far, scoring 48, 45, and 86 runs respectively.

News / Sports / Cricket News / India U-19 Wins Third ODI, Takes 2-1 Lead; 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Fifty

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

World

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

in 3 hours

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

UP News

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

in 3 hours

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

Jaipur

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

in 3 hours

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

World

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

14 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

India Reach 310/5 on Day 1 of Edgbaston Test; Gill's Century Highlights Dominant Display

Cricket News

India Reach 310/5 on Day 1 of Edgbaston Test; Gill's Century Highlights Dominant Display

in 3 hours

England Opt to Bowl First After Winning Toss in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Cricket News

England Opt to Bowl First After Winning Toss in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

14 hours ago

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Nearly Finalised: India-Pakistan to Clash Twice

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Nearly Finalised: India-Pakistan to Clash Twice

15 hours ago

IND vs ENG: Mandhana-Verma Create History, Smash World Record Partnership

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Mandhana-Verma Create History, Smash World Record Partnership

15 hours ago

Trending Sports News

India U-19 Wins Third ODI, Takes 2-1 Lead; 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Fifty

क्रिकेट

India U-19 Wins Third ODI, Takes 2-1 Lead; 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Fifty

in 5 hours

India Reach 310/5 on Day 1 of Edgbaston Test; Gill's Century Highlights Dominant Display

क्रिकेट

India Reach 310/5 on Day 1 of Edgbaston Test; Gill's Century Highlights Dominant Display

in 3 hours

England Opt to Bowl First After Winning Toss in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

क्रिकेट

England Opt to Bowl First After Winning Toss in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

14 hours ago

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Nearly Finalised: India-Pakistan to Clash Twice

क्रिकेट

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule Nearly Finalised: India-Pakistan to Clash Twice

15 hours ago

IND vs ENG: Mandhana-Verma Create History, Smash World Record Partnership

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Mandhana-Verma Create History, Smash World Record Partnership

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.