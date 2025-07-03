India U-19 Wins Third ODI, Takes 2-1 Lead; 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Fifty

India Wins Under Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Captaincy In the absence of regular captain Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav led the team. Northampton set India Under-19 a target of 269 runs, with Thomas Rev scoring an unbeaten 76. Following this, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi laid the foundation for a brilliant run chase for India. Suryavanshi’s explosive innings ensured that India Under-19 reached 111/2 in just 8 overs before his dismissal. Vihan Malhotra (46), Kanishk Chauhan (43), and RS Ambrish (31) then steered India to victory with 33 balls to spare.

Suresh Raina’s Record Broken Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showcased his exceptional form. He achieved the feat of scoring a fifty in just 14 balls, creating history. His innings included six fours and nine sixes, resulting in a strike rate of 277.41. With this innings, Suryavanshi surpassed Suresh Raina, who previously held the record for the fastest 80 runs in Under-19 ODI history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 86 off 31 balls in the third ODI against England U19 🔥#vaibhavsuryavanshi #indiacricket #risingtalent pic.twitter.com/sKXLxqYVBp — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) July 2, 2025 Most Sixes in Under-19 ODIs Furthermore, Suryavanshi’s fifty is the fourth fastest by an Indian in youth ODIs after Rishabh Pant. He also became the highest six-hitter for India in Under-19 ODIs with 9 sixes, surpassing Mandeep Singh’s record of 8 sixes. Furthermore, Suryavanshi’s fifty is the fourth fastest by an Indian in youth ODIs after Rishabh Pant. He also became the highest six-hitter for India in Under-19 ODIs with 9 sixes, surpassing Mandeep Singh’s record of 8 sixes.