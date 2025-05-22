India U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain

Mhatre will captain the team. The tour, spanning from 24 June to 23 July, comprises a 50-over practice match, a five-match Youth ODI series, and two multi-day matches against England Under-19. Abhigyan Kundu from Mumbai has been appointed his vice-captain.

Suryavanshi garnered significant attention by scoring the youngest-ever century in the IPL at just 14 years of age. Rajasthan Royals purchased him for ₹1.1 crore in last year’s auction. This season, he amassed 252 runs in seven matches, including a century and a half-century.

Meanwhile, Mhatre was added to the Chennai Super Kings squad mid-season due to an injury to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 17-year-old Mumbai opener scored 206 runs in six matches, including a top score of 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He significantly bolstered Chennai’s weak batting unit.

This duo was also part of India’s runner-up team in the Under-19 Asia Cup held in the UAE last year. Other key selections include Punjab batsman Vihan Malhotra and Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Anan, who impressed against Australia in the 2024 youth series in Chennai and Puducherry.

India Under-19 Team: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chawda, Rahul Kumar, Abhignan Kundu (Vice-captain & Wicket-keeper), Harvansh Singh (Wicket-keeper), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chauhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Anan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.

Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankit Rapole (Wicket-keeper).