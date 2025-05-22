scriptIndia U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

India U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain

Ayush Mhatre will captain the India Under-19 team during their tour of England.

BharatMay 22, 2025 / 03:55 pm

Patrika Desk

India U19 squad for England

सूर्यवंशी और म्हात्रे इंग्लैंड दौरे के लिए भारत की अंडर-19 टीम में शामिल (Credits: Asian Cricket Council/X)

India U19 squad for England: Emerging stars from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, have been included in India’s Under-19 team for the upcoming tour of England. Both players showcased exceptional performances for their respective teams in this year’s tournament.
Mhatre will captain the team. The tour, spanning from 24 June to 23 July, comprises a 50-over practice match, a five-match Youth ODI series, and two multi-day matches against England Under-19. Abhigyan Kundu from Mumbai has been appointed his vice-captain.
Suryavanshi garnered significant attention by scoring the youngest-ever century in the IPL at just 14 years of age. Rajasthan Royals purchased him for ₹1.1 crore in last year’s auction. This season, he amassed 252 runs in seven matches, including a century and a half-century.
Meanwhile, Mhatre was added to the Chennai Super Kings squad mid-season due to an injury to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 17-year-old Mumbai opener scored 206 runs in six matches, including a top score of 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He significantly bolstered Chennai’s weak batting unit.
This duo was also part of India’s runner-up team in the Under-19 Asia Cup held in the UAE last year. Other key selections include Punjab batsman Vihan Malhotra and Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Anan, who impressed against Australia in the 2024 youth series in Chennai and Puducherry.
India Under-19 Team: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chawda, Rahul Kumar, Abhignan Kundu (Vice-captain & Wicket-keeper), Harvansh Singh (Wicket-keeper), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chauhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Anan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.
Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankit Rapole (Wicket-keeper).

News / Sports / Cricket News / India U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi Inaugurates 8 Railway Stations in Rajasthan

National News

PM Modi Inaugurates 8 Railway Stations in Rajasthan

in 3 hours

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

National News

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

in 1 hour

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

56 minutes ago

IMD Issues Three-Day Alert After Storms Kill Nine in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri

IMD Issues Three-Day Alert After Storms Kill Nine in Uttar Pradesh

4 minutes ago

Latest Cricket News

Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

Cricket News

Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

in 3 hours

MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain’s pain spills out after IPL 2025 elimination

Cricket News

MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain’s pain spills out after IPL 2025 elimination

1 hour ago

MI vs DC: Punjab Kings hold the key to Mumbai and Delhi's playoff fate

Cricket News

MI vs DC: Punjab Kings hold the key to Mumbai and Delhi's playoff fate

1 day ago

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Heavy Rain Threatens IPL 2025 Match

Cricket News

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Heavy Rain Threatens IPL 2025 Match

1 day ago

Trending Sports News

India U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain

क्रिकेट

India U19 Squad Announced for England Tour: CSK Batsman to Captain

in 5 hours

Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

क्रिकेट

Lucknow Pitch Report: Spin or Batting Dominance to Decide RCB vs SRH Clash

in 3 hours

MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain’s pain spills out after IPL 2025 elimination

क्रिकेट

MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain’s pain spills out after IPL 2025 elimination

1 hour ago

MI vs DC: Punjab Kings hold the key to Mumbai and Delhi's playoff fate

क्रिकेट

MI vs DC: Punjab Kings hold the key to Mumbai and Delhi's playoff fate

1 day ago

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Heavy Rain Threatens IPL 2025 Match

क्रिकेट

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Heavy Rain Threatens IPL 2025 Match

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.