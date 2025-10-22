India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report: Following Australia's seven-wicket victory in the rain-affected first ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium, the second match of the series will be played at Adelaide's Adelaide Oval on October 23. The Australian team, captained by Mitchell Marsh, will aim to take an unassailable lead by winning this ODI. Meanwhile, the Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, will be looking to make a comeback by avenging their loss in the first match. In such a scenario, cricket fans can expect an exciting contest. Let's take a look at the pitch conditions at Adelaide before this match.