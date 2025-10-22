Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report: The second ODI between India and Australia will be played in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Before this match, it is important to know whether the batsmen or bowlers will get help here. Let's find out the Adelaide pitch report.

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide Pitch Report: Following Australia's seven-wicket victory in the rain-affected first ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium, the second match of the series will be played at Adelaide's Adelaide Oval on October 23. The Australian team, captained by Mitchell Marsh, will aim to take an unassailable lead by winning this ODI. Meanwhile, the Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, will be looking to make a comeback by avenging their loss in the first match. In such a scenario, cricket fans can expect an exciting contest. Let's take a look at the pitch conditions at Adelaide before this match.

Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

Examining the Adelaide Oval pitch report, it typically offers assistance to batsmen. It has good bounce, a predictable pace, and a smooth outfield, which is beneficial for batsmen's timing and placement. Batsmen can play their shots with confidence early on, leading to more runs in the powerplay.

As the game progresses, spinners can gradually come into play here. The surface becomes a bit grippier in the middle overs, offering turn and bounce to good spinners. However, due to the short square boundaries, spinners can be punished severely for mistakes. Bowlers will have to rely on variations in pace and disciplined lines and lengths to control the run flow.

Toss Will Play an Important Role

Teams winning the toss at Adelaide often prefer to bat first. Here, teams have often set targets of over 300 in the first innings due to the pitch being conducive to batting. This is because the pitch tends to slow down as the evening progresses, and chasing a target under lights can be difficult, especially if the spinners find their rhythm.

Teams Batting First Have Won More Matches

It is worth noting that 94 ODIs have been played at Adelaide Oval so far. Teams batting first have won 49 matches, while teams that chose to bowl first have won 43 matches. The highest score here is 369/7 by Australia against Pakistan, and the lowest score is also by Australia, 70/10 against New Zealand.

