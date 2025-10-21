India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Indian team receive a grand welcome in Adelaide for the second ODI

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Team India, led by Shubman Gill, has arrived in Adelaide with the intention of making a comeback in the second match of the three-match series after losing the Perth ODI. Here, fans who were already present at the airport gave a rousing welcome to all the players. The Indian players did not disappoint the cricket fans, giving them autographs and taking selfies. It is to be noted that the second ODI match between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, October 23.