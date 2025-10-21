India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Indian team receive a grand welcome in Adelaide for the second ODI

Virat Kohli signing an autograph for a fan in Adelaide. (Photo source: video screenshot)
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Team India, led by Shubman Gill, has arrived in Adelaide with the intention of making a comeback in the second match of the three-match series after losing the Perth ODI. Here, fans who were already present at the airport gave a rousing welcome to all the players. The Indian players did not disappoint the cricket fans, giving them autographs and taking selfies. It is to be noted that the second ODI match between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, October 23.
The BCCI shared a video on its X account, informing that the Indian team has reached Adelaide for the second ODI on the day after Diwali. Cricket fans had perhaps already received information about the team's arrival, which is why a large number of fans had gathered at the airport. While most players appeared happy, some looked dejected due to the loss in Perth. However, upon seeing the fans, everyone happily obliged with autographs and selfies.
It is worth noting that India suffered a one-sided seven-wicket defeat in the rain-affected first match played in Perth. Due to that loss, the Indian team is trailing 0-1 in the three-match series. However, fans still have full hope that the team will make a comeback in Adelaide. This is why the fans gave a grand welcome to their favourites.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made their return to the cricket field after the Champions Trophy, but both star players could not do anything remarkable with the bat. Rohit Sharma scored 8, while Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion without opening his account. Perhaps the rain could also be considered a reason for this, as the ball was swinging a lot. Now, in the second ODI, the Indian team will expect a stellar performance from Rohit and Virat.
