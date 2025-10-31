India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India and Australia to play second T20 today, know when, where and how to watch the match

India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Streaming: The second match of the five-match T20 series between India and Australia will be played on Friday. Both teams will be looking to take a lead in the series by winning this match, which will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The first match of this series was abandoned due to rain. In such a situation, let's find out before this match when, where, and how you can watch the second T20.