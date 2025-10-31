India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India and Australia to play second T20 today, know when, where and how to watch the match

मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला जाएगा भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया का दूसरा मुक़ाबला (Photo - EspnCricInfo)
India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Streaming: The second match of the five-match T20 series between India and Australia will be played on Friday. Both teams will be looking to take a lead in the series by winning this match, which will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The first match of this series was abandoned due to rain. In such a situation, let's find out before this match when, where, and how you can watch the second T20.
India vs Australia 2nd T20: When will the second T20 match between India and Australia be played?
The second T20 match between India and Australia will be played on Friday, October 31.
India vs Australia 2nd T20: Where will the second T20 match between India and Australia be played?
The second T20 match between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India vs Australia 2nd T20: When will the second T20 match between India and Australia start?
This match between India and Australia will be played at 1:45 PM Indian time. The toss for this match will be at 1:15 PM.
India vs Australia 2nd T20: On which TV channel will the T20 series matches between India and Australia be broadcast?
The broadcasting rights for the T20 series between India and Australia are with the Star Sports Network. You can watch this match on various Star Sports channels with commentary in Hindi, English, and other regional languages of the country.
India vs Australia 2nd T20: How to watch the live match on phone or laptop?
The live-streaming of this series can be watched on the Jio Hotstar app in India.
