India vs Australia 5th T20: Rain Halts Series Decider, India to Benefit if Match is Abandoned

India vs Australia 5th T20: The final match of the 5 T20-match series between India and Australia is being played in Brisbane. Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave the Indian team a good start, but rain has interrupted the match, and the game had to be stopped after 4.5 overs. If the match is cancelled due to rain, the Indian team will benefit, and the series will be theirs.
By the time the match was stopped, the Indian team had scored 52 runs without losing any wickets in 4.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma was unbeaten on 23 runs off 13 balls, with the help of 1 six and 1 four, while Shubman Gill had scored 29 runs off 16 balls. When the play was stopped, it was not raining, but due to the apprehension of lightning, open areas were considered unsafe. However, it started raining a little later.
The Indian team currently leads the series 2-1, and if the match gets canceled, Team India will win the series 2-1. The first match of the series was called off due to rain. Australia won the second T20, while India clinched victories in the third and fourth matches to take the lead in the series.
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa.
