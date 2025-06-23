scriptIndia vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort | India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar reacts after Bumrah&#39;s stellar bowling, expresses displeasure with fielding | Latest News | Patrika News
India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Bumrah's performance is being lauded by everyone. In this vein, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also shared a post on X praising him. He also took a subtle dig at Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja for their poor fielding.

BharatJun 23, 2025 / 08:44 am

Patrika Desk

Jasprit Bumrah after taking a five-wicket haul against England. (Photo source: X@/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah, India vs England 1st test: On day three of the first Test match between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled a lethal spell, dismissing the hosts for 465 runs. Thanks to Bumrah’s stellar performance, India secured a crucial six-run lead in the first innings.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts, Expresses Displeasure with Fielding

Bumrah’s performance has been lauded by everyone. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also shared a post on X praising him, while subtly criticising Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja for their poor fielding. Sachin wrote, “Congratulations Bumrah! A no-ball and 3 missed chances stood between you and 𝙣𝙖𝙪 wickets. 🤪”. Indian players dropped several catches in this match, allowing England to get so close to India’s score. These errors not only impacted Bumrah’s efforts but also put the team under pressure.

Missed Catches by Yashasvi and Jadeja, Brook Gets Three Lifelines

During Bumrah’s bowling alone, India dropped four catches; three by Yashasvi Jaiswal and one by Ravindra Jadeja. Harry Brook received three lifelines. When he was on 0, he was given out on a Bumrah delivery, but it was declared a no-ball. Subsequently, he survived two catches when he was on 46 and 82. However, he was eventually dismissed by Prasidh Krishna for 99, missing out on a century.

Unique Record for Bumrah Overseas

Bumrah took five wickets for 83 runs, his 14th five-wicket haul in his Test career and his 12th overseas. This performance put him jointly at the top of the list of Indian bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls abroad, alongside the legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev. Furthermore, Bumrah became the first Asian bowler to take 150 wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

Match Situation: India Takes a 96-Run Lead

In the match, India scored 471 runs in their first innings. In reply, England were bowled out for 465. This gave India a six-run lead in the first innings. At the close of play on day three, India reached 90/2, establishing a 96-run lead over England. Openers KL Rahul on 47 and captain Shubman Gill on six are at the crease.

