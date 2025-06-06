India vs England Test Series to be Renamed the ‘Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy’

Why the Name Change? Previously, the series was known as the “Pataudi Trophy,” inaugurated in 2007 to commemorate 75 years of Test cricket between England and India. The trophy was named in honour of the Pataudi family, who contributed two legendary captains to Indian cricket: Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. However, in March 2025, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed the Pataudi family in a letter of their intention to retire the trophy.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Sharp Reaction Former cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed strong disapproval of this decision. In his column, he wrote, “The recent news that the ECB is removing the Pataudi Trophy, awarded to the winners of the Test series played in England between England and India, is indeed disturbing. This is the first time a trophy named after individual players is being removed, although it is entirely the ECB’s decision and the BCCI may have been informed. This reflects insensitivity towards the Pataudi family’s contribution to cricket in England and India.”

Now to be Called the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy The trophy will now be renamed in honour of two cricketing greats from India and England: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. Similar to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played against Australia, it will now be known as the “Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.”