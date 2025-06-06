scriptIndia vs England Test Series to be Renamed the ‘Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy’ | Latest News | Patrika News
India vs England Test Series to be Renamed the ‘Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy’

This trophy is being renamed after two cricketing greats from India and England, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. Similar to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played against Australia, it will now be called the “Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy”.

BharatJun 06, 2025 / 10:11 am

Patrika Desk

Five-match Test series to be played between India and England (Photo Credit: IANS)

India vs England Test Series 2025: The five-match Test series between India and England, commencing on 20 June, will mark not only a cricketing event but also a significant historical change. This series will no longer be known as the “Pataudi Trophy,” but instead as the “Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.”

Why the Name Change?

Previously, the series was known as the “Pataudi Trophy,” inaugurated in 2007 to commemorate 75 years of Test cricket between England and India. The trophy was named in honour of the Pataudi family, who contributed two legendary captains to Indian cricket: Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. However, in March 2025, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed the Pataudi family in a letter of their intention to retire the trophy.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Sharp Reaction

Former cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed strong disapproval of this decision. In his column, he wrote, “The recent news that the ECB is removing the Pataudi Trophy, awarded to the winners of the Test series played in England between England and India, is indeed disturbing. This is the first time a trophy named after individual players is being removed, although it is entirely the ECB’s decision and the BCCI may have been informed. This reflects insensitivity towards the Pataudi family’s contribution to cricket in England and India.”

Now to be Called the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy

The trophy will now be renamed in honour of two cricketing greats from India and England: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. Similar to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played against Australia, it will now be known as the “Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.”

Records of the Two Legends

Sachin Tendulkar, with 15,921 runs, holds the record for the most runs scored in Test cricket history. The 52-year-old former player played 200 Tests between 1989 and 2013. Meanwhile, Anderson, with 704 wickets, is England’s all-time leading wicket-taker and the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket. The two legends faced each other in 14 Test matches, with Anderson dismissing Tendulkar nine times – a record for the most dismissals of this Indian batsman by any bowler.

