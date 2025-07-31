India vs England Oval Test: Will rain spoil play or India fight back?

India vs England 5th Test Weather Report: The Indian team, after a courageous draw in the fourth test, will aim to level the series with renewed vigour in the fifth and final test against England, starting Thursday. However, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing in the final Test match. The Indian team is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series.
When India and England take to the Oval on Thursday, much will be at stake. While the Indian team, buoyed by the draw in the previous match, will aim to win this match and draw the series, England will look to secure this encounter and win the series. The end of the Lords and Manchester Tests was very dramatic, and the way the practice session started at the Oval suggests that this match is also likely to be very exciting.
With only three days between the Manchester and Oval Tests, India's leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing this match due to workload management, and Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack. Since Anshul Kambोज (Anshul Kambोज) did not impress on his debut in the previous match, Akashdeep, who is recovering from a thigh injury, may replace him.
The fifth Test promises to be thrilling; however, the weather could be a problem. According to Accuweather, there is a 65% chance of rain on the first day of the fifth Test, with a 93% chance of cloud cover. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with cloud cover potentially reaching 77%. This makes the toss a crucial decision for the winning captain. Considering the weather, opting to bowl first could be a strategic decision, as the Oval pitch can assist fast bowlers in the initial overs, especially under cloudy conditions.
The Oval pitch is generally considered batting-friendly, but cloudy conditions and rain could provide early assistance to the bowlers. Swing and seam bowling could be crucial in this match. This will be an opportunity for the Indian fast bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj, to trouble the England batsmen. On the other hand, experienced England bowlers like Chris Woakes and Jamie Overton will try to take advantage of their home conditions.