India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Shubman Gill falls short of century, Team India take 28-run lead in first innings

New Zealand scored 235 runs in their first innings After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first, but their entire team was bowled out for 235 runs. Daryl Mitchell scored 75 and Will Young scored 71 for the Kiwi team. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 5 wickets, and Washington Sundar took 4 wickets. No other bowler could leave a mark.

India were 86/4 on the first day New Zealand took the lead, but India got a good start in their first innings. However, India received their first blow when Rohit Sharma (18) was dismissed by Matt Henry at a score of 25. After that, Yashasvi and Gill took charge, but Yashasvi (30) fell prey to Ajaz Patel at a score of 78. Mohammad Siraj was sent as a nightwatchman, but he was dismissed by Patel on the very first ball. India received their fourth blow when Virat Kohli was run out while trying to steal a single. As a result, India scored 86 runs on the first day, losing four wickets.