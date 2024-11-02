scriptIndia vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Shubman Gill falls short of century, Team India take 28-run lead in first innings | India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Shubman Gill falls short of century, Team India take 28-run lead in first innings | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Shubman Gill falls short of century, Team India take 28-run lead in first innings

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant’s half-centuries helped India take a 28-run lead on the second day against New Zealand. Gill missed a century, scoring 90 runs.

New DelhiNov 02, 2024 / 03:25 pm

Patrika Desk

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: New Zealand faced India in the third and final Test match of the series, and India took a 28-run lead in the first innings. On the second day, opener Shubman Gill (90) and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (60) played excellent innings, putting India in a strong position. However, Gill fell prey to nervous nineties and missed a century. Notably, New Zealand scored 235 runs in their first innings. In response, India scored 263 runs in their first innings.

New Zealand scored 235 runs in their first innings

After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first, but their entire team was bowled out for 235 runs. Daryl Mitchell scored 75 and Will Young scored 71 for the Kiwi team. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 5 wickets, and Washington Sundar took 4 wickets. No other bowler could leave a mark.

India were 86/4 on the first day

New Zealand took the lead, but India got a good start in their first innings. However, India received their first blow when Rohit Sharma (18) was dismissed by Matt Henry at a score of 25. After that, Yashasvi and Gill took charge, but Yashasvi (30) fell prey to Ajaz Patel at a score of 78. Mohammad Siraj was sent as a nightwatchman, but he was dismissed by Patel on the very first ball. India received their fourth blow when Virat Kohli was run out while trying to steal a single. As a result, India scored 86 runs on the first day, losing four wickets.

Shubman Gill fell prey to nervous nineties

On the second day, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant played excellent innings, completing their half-centuries. However, Pant (60) was dismissed by Sodhi at a score of 180. After that, Jadeja came and scored 14 runs before being dismissed. Sarfaraz Khan then came and scored zero runs before being dismissed by Patel. At a score of 227, India lost their eighth wicket when Shubman Gill (90) was caught by Blundell off Patel’s delivery, missing a century. Later, Patel took his fifth wicket by dismissing Ashwin. India’s last wicket fell at a score of 263.

News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Shubman Gill falls short of century, Team India take 28-run lead in first innings

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Government 100 Days: Kharge calls it a ‘cheap PR stunt’

National News

Modi Government 100 Days: Kharge calls it a ‘cheap PR stunt’

in 41 minutes

CM Mohan’s security barrier breached

National News

CM Mohan’s security barrier breached

in 5 hours

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

Special

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

1 hour ago

Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured

National News

Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured

in 2 hours

Latest Cricket News

Champions Trophy: PCB makes special offer to Indian fans

Cricket News

Champions Trophy: PCB makes special offer to Indian fans

in 2 hours

There is no harm in leaving out… Pakistan’s Test captain supported the decision to remove Babar Azam

Cricket News

There is no harm in leaving out… Pakistan’s Test captain supported the decision to remove Babar Azam

in 22 minutes

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Rohit and Kohli Stumble Again as India Aim for Redemption in Mumbai

Cricket News

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Rohit and Kohli Stumble Again as India Aim for Redemption in Mumbai

1 hour ago

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Australian team gears up for Sri Lanka tour, schedule announced

Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Australian team gears up for Sri Lanka tour, schedule announced

20 hours ago

Trending Sports News

IND vs SA T20 Series: भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका की भिड़ंत को लेकर जानें सब कुछ

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA T20 Series: भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका की भिड़ंत को लेकर जानें सब कुछ

in 5 hours

IND vs UAE: UAE ने रोमांचक मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम को हराकर टूर्नामेंट से किया बाहर, नेपाल ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को रौंदा

क्रिकेट

IND vs UAE: UAE ने रोमांचक मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम को हराकर टूर्नामेंट से किया बाहर, नेपाल ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को रौंदा

in 4 hours

AFG vs BAN: अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट टीम का ऐलान, इस खिलाड़ी को बनाया कप्तान 

क्रिकेट

AFG vs BAN: अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट टीम का ऐलान, इस खिलाड़ी को बनाया कप्तान 

in 3 hours

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: शुभमन गिल शतक से चूके, एजाज ने मारा पंजा, टीम इंडिया को पहली पारी में 28 रन की बढ़त

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: शुभमन गिल शतक से चूके, एजाज ने मारा पंजा, टीम इंडिया को पहली पारी में 28 रन की बढ़त

in 4 hours

शुभमन गिल ने की धवन के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी तो ऋषभ पंत बने ऐसा करने वाले दुनिया के पहले खिलाड़ी

क्रिकेट

शुभमन गिल ने की धवन के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी तो ऋषभ पंत बने ऐसा करने वाले दुनिया के पहले खिलाड़ी

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.