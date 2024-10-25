scriptIndia vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

New Zealand had scored 259 runs in their first innings. As a result, Team India is still 152 runs behind.

New DelhiOct 25, 2024 / 12:14 pm

Patrika Desk

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Lunch: The Indian batting lineup collapsed on the second day of the second Test match between India and New Zealand being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. New Zealand has taken seven wickets, restricting India to just 107 runs till lunch. Washington Sundar (2) and Ravindra Jadeja (11) are currently at the crease.
Resuming the day at 24 for one, the Indian team did not have a good start. The team received the second blow at a score of 50. Shubman Gill was out for 30, scoring two fours and a six in 72 balls. Gill shared a 49-run partnership for the second wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India received the third blow at a score of 56. Mitchell Santner clean bowled Virat Kohli. Santner’s full-toss delivery was missed by Kohli, and the ball hit the stumps directly. Kohli managed to score just one run. India received the fourth blow at a score of 70. Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for 30. Jaiswal was caught by Daryl Mitchell off Glenn Phillips.
At a score of 83, India had lost half the team. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also failed to make an impact and was clean-bowled by Glenn Phillips for 18. India received the seventh blow at a score of 103. Ravichandran Ashwin was out for four, becoming Mitchell Santner’s victim. The Kiwi spinners wreaked havoc, and the Indian batting lineup was in tatters. Santner has taken four wickets so far, while Glenn Phillips has taken two. Tim Southee has taken one wicket.

News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

National News

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

in 1 hour

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

National News

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

in 2 hours

BJP workers performed Shramdaan and Gauseva

Political

BJP workers performed Shramdaan and Gauseva

in 5 hours

Weak Immunity is Boosted by Jaggery, Know its Benefits

Diet Fitness

Weak Immunity is Boosted by Jaggery, Know its Benefits

in 5 hours

Latest Cricket News

WTC Points Table 2023-25: South Africa’s Victory Increases India’s Difficulty

Cricket News

WTC Points Table 2023-25: South Africa’s Victory Increases India’s Difficulty

in 5 hours

Most Wickets in WTC: Ashwin Creates History in Pune

Cricket News

Most Wickets in WTC: Ashwin Creates History in Pune

15 hours ago

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: Bangladesh Routed, South Africa Leaps in the WTC Points Table

Cricket News

WTC 2025 Final Scenario: Bangladesh Routed, South Africa Leaps in the WTC Points Table

17 hours ago

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Will Not Retain KL Rahul, Shocking Report Emerges

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Will Not Retain KL Rahul, Shocking Report Emerges

17 hours ago

Trending Sports News

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान नहीं चाहते वार्नर की टेस्ट वापसी, ख्वाजा के साथ इंगलिस के ओपनिंग करने का समर्थन किया

क्रिकेट

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान नहीं चाहते वार्नर की टेस्ट वापसी, ख्वाजा के साथ इंगलिस के ओपनिंग करने का समर्थन किया

in 5 hours

IND vs NZ: फ्लॉप प्रदर्शन के बावजूद यशस्वी जायसवाल ने छुआ ये बड़ा कीर्तिमान, सहवाग और गावस्कर के क्लब में हुए शामिल

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ: फ्लॉप प्रदर्शन के बावजूद यशस्वी जायसवाल ने छुआ ये बड़ा कीर्तिमान, सहवाग और गावस्कर के क्लब में हुए शामिल

in 5 hours

Paris Masters: मौजूदा चैंपियन जोकोविच ने पेरिस मास्टर्स से नाम वापस लिया, सर्बियाई खिलाड़ी ने नहीं किया कारणों का खुलासा

Tennis News

Paris Masters: मौजूदा चैंपियन जोकोविच ने पेरिस मास्टर्स से नाम वापस लिया, सर्बियाई खिलाड़ी ने नहीं किया कारणों का खुलासा

in 5 hours

मैनचेस्टर सिटी ने लगातार 26 मैच से अजेय रहने का रेकॉर्ड बनाया, स्पार्टा प्राग को 5-0 से करारी शिकस्त दी

फुटबॉल

मैनचेस्टर सिटी ने लगातार 26 मैच से अजेय रहने का रेकॉर्ड बनाया, स्पार्टा प्राग को 5-0 से करारी शिकस्त दी

in 5 hours

बार्सिलोना ने छह हार और 15 साल के बाद बायर्न म्यूनिख को दी मात, राफिन्हो की हैट्रिक की बदौलत 4-1 से जीत दर्ज की

फुटबॉल

बार्सिलोना ने छह हार और 15 साल के बाद बायर्न म्यूनिख को दी मात, राफिन्हो की हैट्रिक की बदौलत 4-1 से जीत दर्ज की

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.