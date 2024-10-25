India vs New Zealand: India lose 7 wickets for just 107 runs by lunch, trailing by 152 runs

Resuming the day at 24 for one, the Indian team did not have a good start. The team received the second blow at a score of 50. Shubman Gill was out for 30, scoring two fours and a six in 72 balls. Gill shared a 49-run partnership for the second wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India received the third blow at a score of 56. Mitchell Santner clean bowled Virat Kohli. Santner’s full-toss delivery was missed by Kohli, and the ball hit the stumps directly. Kohli managed to score just one run. India received the fourth blow at a score of 70. Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for 30. Jaiswal was caught by Daryl Mitchell off Glenn Phillips.

At a score of 83, India had lost half the team. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also failed to make an impact and was clean-bowled by Glenn Phillips for 18. India received the seventh blow at a score of 103. Ravichandran Ashwin was out for four, becoming Mitchell Santner’s victim. The Kiwi spinners wreaked havoc, and the Indian batting lineup was in tatters. Santner has taken four wickets so far, while Glenn Phillips has taken two. Tim Southee has taken one wicket.