India vs Pakistan Final: India win Asia Cup but don’t take the trophy, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi faces humiliation

The Indian team became the winner of the Asia Cup 2025 by defeating Pakistan by five wickets, but they refused to accept the trophy from PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Team India

Indian team celebrate after winning Asia Cup 2025 (Photo Source: IANS)

India refuse to accept the trophy from PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi: India registered a thrilling five-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Following this, the Indian team outright refused to accept the trophy from PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi. Fans witnessed tremendous drama during the presentation, which started approximately 45 minutes late. Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, appeared to blame his players for the loss, but the entire Indian team, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, maintained distance from the presentation. Mohsin Naqvi, who was enthusiastic and made political statements before the match regarding the trophy handover, faced immense humiliation along with Pakistan.

Indian spectators booed Naqvi

According to reports, the Pakistani team was waiting in the dressing room, and Mohsin Naqvi was unaware of this. This caused a delay of nearly 45 minutes in the award ceremony. Eventually, when Naqvi arrived on stage, Indian spectators booed him. This seemed justified, as he had recently tweeted an AI-generated video that was quite distasteful. After a significant delay, when the award ceremony began after 1 AM, the Pakistani team accepted their awards, but it was also clear that the winning Indian team would not accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi under any circumstances.

Suryakumar Yadav also walked slowly and then mimicked lifting the trophy while posing for the cameras. In fact, this plan was conceived by Arshdeep and Hardik.

...And thus concluded the award ceremony

Furthermore, during the presentation, there were reports that India would receive the trophy from the Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni, but this did not happen. Finally, Simon Doull announced that the Asian Cricket Council had informed that the Indian cricket team would not be able to collect their awards tonight. Suryakumar Yadav would not be interviewed, nor would a trophy be handed over.

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 08:56 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs Pakistan Final: India win Asia Cup but don’t take the trophy, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi faces humiliation

