Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

India vs Pakistan Set for Hong Kong Sixes Showdown This Week

India vs Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2025: The Indian and Pakistani teams are once again set to face each other on the cricket field this week. This grand encounter is scheduled to take place in the Hong Kong Sixes this week.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

India vs Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Representative image: Patrika

India vs Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2025: After defeating Pakistan in the Asia Cup and World Cup, India is now preparing to beat their arch-rivals in the Hong Kong Sixes. However, this time it will not be the Indian men's or women's senior teams, but a match between former Indian players and former Pakistani players. This tournament is scheduled to be held between November 7 and 9.

A total of 12 teams will participate in this event, divided into four groups. India has been placed in Group C along with Pakistan and Kuwait. India will begin their campaign in this tournament with a match against Pakistan. Let us tell you when and where you can watch the live streaming of this match?

When will the India vs Pakistan match be played in Hong Kong Sixes 2025?

The India vs Pakistan match in Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will begin on Friday, November 7, at 1:05 PM Indian Standard Time.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India-Pakistan match in Hong Kong Sixes 2025?

You can watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match in Hong Kong Sixes 2025 in India on the FanCode app. However, you will need a subscription for this.

Unique Rules of Hong Kong Sixes

Talking about the cricket rules of Hong Kong Sixes, only six players play in a team. Each innings is 5 overs long, and one bowler can bowl only one over. The unique rule is that the last over of each innings consists of eight balls. Batsmen retire as soon as they score 31 runs. They can bat again if their partner gets out early.

India-Pakistan Squads

Indian Team - Dinesh Karthik (Captain), R Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Priyank Panchal, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abhimanyu Mithun.

Pakistani Team - Abbas Fareedi (Captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafe, Saad Masood, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shahbaz, and Shahid Aziz.

```

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 01:49 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs Pakistan Set for Hong Kong Sixes Showdown This Week

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Will Gautam Gambhir Drop Sanju Samson Again in the 4th T20? These Changes Possible in Playing XI

IND vs AUS 4th t20 Playing 11 Prediction
Cricket News

Grandmother of This Player Who Turned the Tide in World Cup Final Suffers Heart Attack, Father Conceals News

Women's World Cup 2025
Cricket News

BCCI announces Rs 51 crore reward for Indian women’s cricket team after World Cup win

BCCI announces 51 crore for world champions
Cricket News

India Vs South Africa Women Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Bold Decision Turned the Tide of the World Cup Final

India Women vs South Africa Women Final Highlights
Cricket News

Rohit Sharma emotional after India's World Cup win, seen in tears in the stands

Rohit Sharma get emotional
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.