India vs Pakistan Set for Hong Kong Sixes Showdown This Week

Representative image: Patrika
India vs Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2025: After defeating Pakistan in the Asia Cup and World Cup, India is now preparing to beat their arch-rivals in the Hong Kong Sixes. However, this time it will not be the Indian men's or women's senior teams, but a match between former Indian players and former Pakistani players. This tournament is scheduled to be held between November 7 and 9.
A total of 12 teams will participate in this event, divided into four groups. India has been placed in Group C along with Pakistan and Kuwait. India will begin their campaign in this tournament with a match against Pakistan. Let us tell you when and where you can watch the live streaming of this match?
The India vs Pakistan match in Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will begin on Friday, November 7, at 1:05 PM Indian Standard Time.
You can watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match in Hong Kong Sixes 2025 in India on the FanCode app. However, you will need a subscription for this.
Talking about the cricket rules of Hong Kong Sixes, only six players play in a team. Each innings is 5 overs long, and one bowler can bowl only one over. The unique rule is that the last over of each innings consists of eight balls. Batsmen retire as soon as they score 31 runs. They can bat again if their partner gets out early.
Indian Team - Dinesh Karthik (Captain), R Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Priyank Panchal, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abhimanyu Mithun.
Pakistani Team - Abbas Fareedi (Captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafe, Saad Masood, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shahbaz, and Shahid Aziz.
