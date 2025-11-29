Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Pitch Report

IND vs SA Ranchi Pitch Report 1st ODI: The first match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will be played in Ranchi on November 30. Before this match, you can read the weather update for Ranchi and the pitch report of JSCA International Stadium Complex here.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Ind vs SA 1st ODI Pitch and Weather Report

JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. (Photo Source: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

IND vs SA Ranchi Pitch Report: The Indian team is set to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa after being whitewashed in the home Test series. The series will commence from Ranchi, where the first ODI will be played on Sunday, November 30. KL Rahul will captain the team due to Shubman Gill's injury. The team might also miss Shreyas Iyer along with Gill. In such a scenario, senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have a significant responsibility on their shoulders.

India had lost the previous series 2-1 to Australia, while the Proteas also lost their previous ODI series 2-1. Therefore, a tough contest can be expected between both teams. Before this match, let us provide you with the weather update for Ranchi and the pitch conditions at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Ranchi Weather Forecast

Winters are increasing in Ranchi, similar to North India. On the match day, Sunday, the minimum temperature in Ranchi is expected to be 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 24 degrees Celsius. Clouds are expected to move across the sky throughout the day, and winds will blow at a speed of approximately 9 kilometers per hour. The good news is that there is no threat of rain. Thus, cricket fans will be able to enjoy the match without any interruptions.

Ranchi Pitch Report

Speaking of the Ranchi pitch, high-scoring encounters are not expected here, as the pitches often offer slow pace and grip. The average first innings total at this venue is just 235 runs. However, it cannot be ruled out that the score might be slightly higher, but expectations of a very large total are low. Teams batting second have found more success here. So far, 9 ODI international matches have been played here, out of which five have been won while chasing.

Indian ODI Squad

KL Rahul (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa ODI Squad

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025

Published on:

29 Nov 2025 12:23 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs South Africa 1st ODI Pitch Report

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IND vs SA: India’s Record in Ranchi Not Impressive

Cricket News

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma close to big record, 98 in Ranchi will place him in Sachin, Dravid and Kohli club

Rohit Sharma ODI Record
Cricket News

Arjun Tendulkar's Lethal Bowling Stuns Batsmen, Secures Memorable Victory for His Team

arjun tendulkar
Cricket News

Star batsman returns in dangerous form after years out of the team, piles on runs, money to pour in at IPL auction

Prithvi Shaw Great Comeback
Cricket News

Rohit and Kohli to Create History in First ODI Against South Africa, Surpassing Legends Tendulkar and Dravid

ROhit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.