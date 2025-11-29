India vs South Africa 1st ODI Pitch Report

JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. (Photo Source: X/@mufaddal_vohra)
IND vs SA Ranchi Pitch Report: The Indian team is set to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa after being whitewashed in the home Test series. The series will commence from Ranchi, where the first ODI will be played on Sunday, November 30. KL Rahul will captain the team due to Shubman Gill's injury. The team might also miss Shreyas Iyer along with Gill. In such a scenario, senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have a significant responsibility on their shoulders.
India had lost the previous series 2-1 to Australia, while the Proteas also lost their previous ODI series 2-1. Therefore, a tough contest can be expected between both teams. Before this match, let us provide you with the weather update for Ranchi and the pitch conditions at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.
Winters are increasing in Ranchi, similar to North India. On the match day, Sunday, the minimum temperature in Ranchi is expected to be 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 24 degrees Celsius. Clouds are expected to move across the sky throughout the day, and winds will blow at a speed of approximately 9 kilometers per hour. The good news is that there is no threat of rain. Thus, cricket fans will be able to enjoy the match without any interruptions.
Speaking of the Ranchi pitch, high-scoring encounters are not expected here, as the pitches often offer slow pace and grip. The average first innings total at this venue is just 235 runs. However, it cannot be ruled out that the score might be slightly higher, but expectations of a very large total are low. Teams batting second have found more success here. So far, 9 ODI international matches have been played here, out of which five have been won while chasing.
KL Rahul (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
Temba Bavuma (Captain), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
