India vs South Africa 1st ODI Pitch Report

Speaking of the Ranchi pitch, high-scoring encounters are not expected here, as the pitches often offer slow pace and grip. The average first innings total at this venue is just 235 runs. However, it cannot be ruled out that the score might be slightly higher, but expectations of a very large total are low. Teams batting second have found more success here. So far, 9 ODI international matches have been played here, out of which five have been won while chasing.