Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Weather Report, Rain Threat Looms Over Final

Several matches in the World Cup 2025 have been affected by rain, while some have also been cancelled. Due to this, a reserve day has been kept for the final. If the match cannot be played or is interrupted due to rain on November 2, the game will be resumed from the same situation on November 3.

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

The Women's World Cup 2025 final will be played between India and South Africa (Photo – BCCI/X)

India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2025, Final: The final match of the Women's World Cup 2025 will be played between hosts India and South Africa tomorrow, November 2nd. The team that wins this match, to be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, will become champions for the first time. In this context, if it rains during the final and the match is abandoned, a big question remains as to which team will be declared the champion.

Reserve Day Allocated for the Final

Several matches in the World Cup 2025 have been affected by rain, while some have also been cancelled. For this reason, a reserve day has been allocated for the final. If the match cannot be played on November 2nd due to rain, or if it is interrupted, play will resume from the same point on November 3rd. If a result is still not achieved after this, the team with more points in the league standings will be declared the winner.

India Would Suffer if Match is Abandoned

In such a scenario, South Africa would become champions, leaving India disappointed. This is because South Africa had secured 10 points by winning five out of seven matches in the league stage, placing them third in the standings. Meanwhile, India won only three of their seven matches, lost three, and had one match washed out due to rain, earning them 7 points and placing them fourth. Thus, India would face disappointment.

Weather Forecast for Navi Mumbai

According to AccuWeather, the maximum temperature in Navi Mumbai on November 2nd will be 31 degrees Celsius, with a 25 percent chance of rain. The wind speed will be 18 kilometers per hour. Similarly, on November 3rd, the chance of rain will also be 25 percent, with temperatures remaining at 31 degrees Celsius. The risk of rain persists on both days, which could affect the final match.

India vs South Africa: Weather Report, Rain Threat Looms Over Final

