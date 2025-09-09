Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

India vs UAE: Asia Cup Clash After 9 Years; Head-to-Head Record Revealed

IND vs UAE T20 Head to Head: India and the UAE are set to clash in the Asia Cup for the first time in nine years.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

IND vs UAE T20 Head to Head
Indian cricket team (Photo Source: IANS)

IND vs UAE T20 Head to Head Record: India's first match in the Asia Cup 2025 will be against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Their last T20 International encounter was nine years ago, in the 2016 Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will aim for a significant victory. Meanwhile, the UAE team, captained by Muhammad Waseem, will hope for an upset, having failed to win a single match in the recently concluded tri-series.

India vs UAE T20 Head-to-Head Record

In their only previous T20I encounter, India emerged victorious. Batting first, UAE managed only 81 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. India chased down the target with ease, reaching 82/1 in just 10.1 overs. Overcoming India will be a significant challenge for UAE, although the unpredictable nature of cricket means anything is possible.

UAE Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Muhammad Waseem (Captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddiqui, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Johaib, Rahul Chopra (Wicketkeeper), Rohan Khan, Simranjeet Singh, and Sagheer Khan.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 11:07 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs UAE: Asia Cup Clash After 9 Years; Head-to-Head Record Revealed
