India vs UAE: Asia Cup Clash After 9 Years; Head-to-Head Record Revealed

IND vs UAE T20 Head to Head Record: India's first match in the Asia Cup 2025 will be against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Their last T20 International encounter was nine years ago, in the 2016 Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will aim for a significant victory. Meanwhile, the UAE team, captained by Muhammad Waseem, will hope for an upset, having failed to win a single match in the recently concluded tri-series.