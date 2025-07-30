India Withdraws from WCL 2025 Semifinal against Pakistan

India has withdrawn from its semi-final match against Pakistan in the World Championship Legends tournament. Team India had already forfeited their league stage match against Pakistan. Following the Sindoor Operation, a clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions was anticipated in the World Championship of Legends, but the match was cancelled after a player withdrawal.
Pakistan secured their semi-final spot by winning their remaining four matches. The Indian team won only one match and had one cancelled. Despite this, thanks to a better net run rate, the Yuvraj Singh-led team reached the semi-finals. However, reports suggest that the India Champions have refused to play against Pakistan in the semi-final.
This move by India Champions means Pakistan Champions will advance to the final without playing, or the organisers may take a different decision. This news has also raised questions about the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for 14 September. It remains to be seen whether Team India will play Pakistan in the Asia Cup or if that match will also be cancelled.
Another possibility is that Team India could be withdrawn from the entire tournament. If Team India is scheduled for the Super 4 and final matches after forfeiting the match against Pakistan, there will be further drama. To avoid this, Team India may withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025 altogether.